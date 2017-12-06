Win streak continues for ND ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant

“We’re excited for him. We’re proud of how he’s handling himself,” said Donna Jean Becker, Kyle’s mother. “We’re glad he has the opportunity to make North Dakota proud.”

More than 40 local family members and friends joined the Beckers at The Stadium Sports Bar & Lodge Monday night to cheer on their favorite contestant.

Kyle Becker, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., had about 100 friends at his viewing party Monday night, with 30 returning for night two.

“We don’t know how long his winning streak is going to go,” Donna Jean Becker said. “We’ve been wishing him good luck along the way. He only taped one day, so the best he can do is five shows.”

Donna Jean Becker said her family appreciates all the support.

“In general, the people in North Dakota have a lot of pride,” she said. “'North Dakota Strong’ fits good.”