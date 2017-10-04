It's open Friday to Sunday through Oct. 22.

This weekend's theme is "Canines in the Corn," so bring your pooches along. Plan to keep mutts leashed and clean up after them.

Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.

The maze is one mile east of East Grand Forks, at the intersection of 160th St. S.W. and Highway 2.

Hours are Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $7.50, plus tax.

For more information, go to www.valleycornmaize.com.

The 45th Annual East Grand Forks Arts and Crafts Show, the largest show of its kind in the region, is coming Saturday and Sunday to the VFW Arena and Civic Center.

The event draws hundreds of vendors with booth displays of artwork, handmade crafts and other items.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Free shuttle busses run continuously between arenas.

Admission is $3.

Can't make it to Atlantic City? Catch the Miss Grand Forks Scholarship Pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks.

This is the local preliminary pageant leading to the Miss North Dakota and Miss America pageants.

Doors open and a silent auction starts at 4 p.m.

Tickets are: $12 for adults, $8 for students, and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

The UND Wind Ensemble and University Band, under the direction of James Popejoy, opens their concert season at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chester Fritz Auditorium.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and $14 for a family of four.

If you're a fan of all things Norwegian, you might want to pop into the Sons of Norway Gyda Varden Lodge at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 to hear Jon Pederson talk about Norway House in Minneapolis.

Pederson is chairman of the board of directors of Norway House, a non-profit organization that celebrates the Norwegian heritage, including art, design and music. The facility welcomes more than 40,000 visitors annually.

The Sons of Norway lodge is at 1401 Ninth Ave. S. in Grand Forks.