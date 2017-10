American singer-songwriter Tom Petty of American rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their "Mojo Tour 2010'" at Madison Square Garden in New York, July 28, 2010. A provision in a 1978 copyright law permits songwriters to reclaim ownership of qualifying songs after 35 years and Petty has already filed to regain some of his compositions. (Chad Batka/Copyright 2017 The New York Times)