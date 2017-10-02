Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Conflicting reports on condition of music legend Tom Petty; LAPD says it cannot confirm singer’s death

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:36 p.m.
    American singer-songwriter Tom Petty of American rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their "Mojo Tour 2010'" at Madison Square Garden in New York, July 28, 2010. A provision in a 1978 copyright law permits songwriters to reclaim ownership of qualifying songs after 35 years and Petty has already filed to regain some of his compositions. (Chad Batka/Copyright 2017 The New York Times)

    Tom Petty is clinging to life in a southern California hospital and is not expected to live throughout the day, TMZ is reporting.

    Petty, 66, was reported as dead by CBS News earlier Monday, Oct. 2.

    The Los Angeles Police Department sent out two tweets at 3:55 p.m. Monday saying: “The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting.”

    Petty was rushed to a southern California hospital late Sunday, Oct. 1 after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest inside his Malibu, Calif. home, according to TMZ.

    At 2:30 p.m. CST, TMZ reported that Petty had “no brain activity” and a decision was made to pull life support.

    The family of Petty has a do not resuscitate order on Petty and a chaplain was called to the Petty’s hospital room late Monday afternoon, according to TMZ.

    Explore related topics:entertainmenttom pettyEntertainment
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness