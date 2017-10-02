Petty, 66, was reported as dead by CBS News earlier Monday, Oct. 2.

The Los Angeles Police Department sent out two tweets at 3:55 p.m. Monday saying: “The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting.”

Petty was rushed to a southern California hospital late Sunday, Oct. 1 after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest inside his Malibu, Calif. home, according to TMZ.

At 2:30 p.m. CST, TMZ reported that Petty had “no brain activity” and a decision was made to pull life support.

The family of Petty has a do not resuscitate order on Petty and a chaplain was called to the Petty’s hospital room late Monday afternoon, according to TMZ.