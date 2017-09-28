Fox News host chosen as newest co-host of ABC's 'The View'

According to Variety, the daughter of Sen. John McCain will take over as host of the ABC daytime program from Jedediah Bila, who announced her departure last week. McCain is expected to start regularly co-hosting in October, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris and Sunny Hostin. The 32-year-old announced her exit from Fox News' "Outnumbered," which she had co-hosted since November, on Sept. 15, stating that she was "leaving to focus on other things." Turns out that one of those "other things" was "The View."

McCain is the most recent in a trail of co-hosts who have come and gone since Barbara Walters, the show's creator, retired in 2014. Previous hosts since then have included Sherri Shepherd, Rosie O'Donnell, Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Jenny McCarthy, Raven-Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure and Bila.

Bila announced her resignation from the show a few days after Hillary Clinton came on to promote her new book, "What Happened." Bila asked the former presidential candidate a tough question and referred to her as "tone deaf," inspiring conspiracy theories that ABC had fired the host over the exchange.

"There was a lot of staff who were upset about how that interview was handled," a source told Page Six. "They had a lot to say to Jedediah about calming things down." Show reps denied that Bila was asked to leave as a result of the interview, claiming that "she left on her own accord."

McCain will replace Bila as the conservative member of the panel, but she isn't necessarily team Trump. She criticized the president on Twitter after reports surfaced that he was physically mocking her dad. In a tweet on Wednesday, McCain, referring to her father's recent brain cancer diagnosis, wrote: "What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent."