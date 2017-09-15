Search
    CNN anchor ends segment early over commentator's bizarre 'boobs' remark

    By Variety Today at 4:00 p.m.

    CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin abruptly ended her segment when the conversation took a sexist turn.

    What began as a discussion about the Jemele Hill controversy digressed when Fox Sports Radio's Clay Travis, who described himself as a "First Amendment absolutist" said, "I believe in the First Amendment and boobs."

    Baldwin cut Travis off, asking, "I just wanted to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show, what did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and b-double-o-b-s?"

    "Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country's history, the First Amendment and boobs," Travis responded. "Those are the two things I believe in absolutely in the country."

    After confirming again that Travis did in fact say "boobs" and not "booze," a clearly disturbed Baldwin retorted, "Why would you even say this live on national television and with a female host? Why would you even go there?" She cut him off and ended the segment early saying, "That was entirely inappropriate."

    After the segment, Baldwin tweeted, "That was... I just... it was one of those thought bubbles 'Did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!' Note to men -- that is never okay." Travis responded saying, "You can't say you like the First Amendment and boobs? I say and write it every day. Need to make t-shirts now."

