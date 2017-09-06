Downtown Street Fair, Potato Bowl to fill weekend with fun

Some streets will be closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate vendors as well as five stages where numerous musical groups—and a ventriloquist—will entertain fairgoers.

About a dozen food trucks will be on hand.

In the Kids' Zone, volunteers from the Grand Forks Public Library and Grand Forks Air Force Base will lead activities.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Live entertainment is planned all day Saturday and both evenings.

Every year, in the week leading up to the Potato Bowl game, we celebrate what are, without a doubt, the best-tasting spuds on the planet. The unbeatable reds are grown right here in the Red River Valley.

Sample piping hot fries at the World's Largest French Fry Feed beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at University Park. Then, head over for the fireworks display at dusk at UND's Memorial Stadium.

On Friday, the "Get Wet & Run Wild! Youth Fun Run" begins with registration at 4 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness. Racing starts at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday is packed with events, including the Potato Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sons of Norway Lodge; Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Central High School; and the Jaycees Parade, starting at 10 a.m. and running on University Avenue from downtown to UND's campus.

At the Alerus Center, the Tailgating Party kicks off at 1 p.m. followed by the UND-Missouri State Football Game at 4 p.m.

So grab your kids, your friends or your best mate and get outside to enjoy this beautiful time of year.

Help for hurricane victims

At a special benefit performance of its first production of the season, the Fire Hall Theatre will request a freewill offering to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas and Louisiana last month.

Proceeds collected at Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. performance of "The Charitable Sisterhood of the 2nd Trinity Victory Church," by Bo Wilson, will be given to a women's shelter in Texas that was devastated by the hurricane and the subsequent flooding.

Members of the Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre remember the effects of the Flood of 1997 in this area, and that the future of the Fire Hall Theatre was threatened in the wake of that disaster, said Kathy Coudle-King, the theatre's executive director, in a news release.

"Ultimately, the theatre was gutted and rebuilt with the muscle and sweat of volunteers, and the great generosity of others," Coudle-King said. "Therefore, we are happy to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey ... "

The comedy is in the same vein as "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "Thelma and Louise," she said.

Regular shows are planned for Sept. 14-30, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Call (701) 777-4090 to reserve your seat.

For more information, visit www.ggfct.com.