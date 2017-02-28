At the movies in Grand Forks, East Grand Forks

"Logan": In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Stars Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen. (R) (2:17)

"The Shack": A grieving man receives a mysterious, personal invitation to meet with God at a place called "The Shack." Stars Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Tim McGraw. (PG-13) (2:12)

Returning

"Collide:" An American backpacker gets involved with a ring of drug smugglers as their driver, though he winds up on the run from his employers across Cologne high-speed Autobahn. Stars Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins. (PG-13) (1:39)

"Get Out:" A young African American man visits his Caucasian girlfriend's mysterious family estate. Stars Allison Williams, Lakeith Stanfield, Catherine Keener. (R) (1:43)

"Rock Dog": When a radio falls from the sky into the hands of a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, he leaves home to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician, setting into motion a series of completely unexpected events. Stars Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons. (PG) (1:20)

"A Cure for Wellness": An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. Stars Jason Isaacs, Dane DeHaan, Mia Goth. (R) (2:26)

"Fist Fight": When one school teacher gets the other fired he is challenged to an after-school fight. Stars Christina Hendricks, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Charlie Day. (R) (1:31)

"The Great Wall": European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the defense of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures. Stars Matt Damon, Tian Jing, Pedro Pascal. (PG-13) (1:43)

"Fifty Shades Darker": While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and the envy of the women who came before her. Stars Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson. (R) (1:55)

"John Wick: Chapter 2": After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life. Stars Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane. (R) (2:02)

"The Lego Batman Movie": Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted. Stars Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson. (PG) (1:44)

"A Dog's Purpose": A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners. Stars Britt Robertson, Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. (PG) (2:00)

"Split": After three girls are kidnapped by a man with 24 distinct personalities they must find some of the different personalities that can help them while running away from others and staying alive. Stars James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson. (PG-13) (1:57)

"Hidden Figures": Based on a true story. A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions. Stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae. (2:07) (PG)

Grand Forks/East Grand Forks theaters

Carmike 10, Grand Forks: (701) 772-4719; carmike.com.

River Cinema 15, East Grand Forks: (218) 399-9000; moorefamilytheatres.com/rivercinema15.