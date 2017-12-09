Search
    Rossten Auto Sales moving to south Grand Forks

    By April Baumgarten Today at 6:40 a.m.
     

    Rossten Auto Sales will move to south Grand Forks.

    The used car dealership has hung up signs and built a parking lot at 3311 S. Washington St. with plans to open by Jan. 1, owner Ross Huebner said. It will move into the same building as Insure Forward, which will stay open.

    Rossten Auto will close its location at 108 Gateway Dr. as it moves into the south-side location, Huebner said.

    “For us, it was a good opportunity to expand,” he said. “We’re going from about a 25-car lot to a 60-car lot.”

    Rossten also owns a collision and repair center at 2115 DeMers Ave. That will stay open, Huebner said.

    April Baumgarten

