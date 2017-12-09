Little Bangkok to open kitchen at UND’s Memorial Union
Little Bangkok will open a kitchen on UND’s campus.
The East Grand Forks restaurant plans to serve sushi and Thai food Jan. 8 at Memorial Union, Little Bangkok owner Dow Storey said this week. Offerings will include basic sushi and noodle dishes, she said.
The Little Bangkok opened seven years ago in East Grand Forks and brought a variety of Asian dishes to the Boardwalk row of restaurants along the Red River in East Grand Forks.
Hugo’s Family Marketplace began selling her sushi dishes four years ago.
Storey said her East Grand Forks restaurant is popular with UND students, which is why she wanted to offer her dishes on campus.
Little Bangkok will serve lunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays during the school year, she said.