    Little Bangkok to open kitchen at UND’s Memorial Union

    By April Baumgarten Today at 7:39 a.m.

    Little Bangkok will open a kitchen on UND’s campus.

    The East Grand Forks restaurant plans to serve sushi and Thai food Jan. 8 at Memorial Union, Little Bangkok owner Dow Storey said this week. Offerings will include basic sushi and noodle dishes, she said.

    The Little Bangkok opened seven years ago in East Grand Forks and brought a variety of Asian dishes to the Boardwalk row of restaurants along the Red River in East Grand Forks.

    Hugo’s Family Marketplace began selling her sushi dishes four years ago.

    Storey said her East Grand Forks restaurant is popular with UND students, which is why she wanted to offer her dishes on campus.

    Little Bangkok will serve lunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays during the school year, she said.

    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015, and covers business and political stories. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college, she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

