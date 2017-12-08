"By far, the preference would be to be on this campus," Altru Chief Strategy Officer Dennis Reisnour said Thursday during an interview with the Herald. "We're working to figure out how we can do that."

Staff members are in the early phases of planning for the facility that will replace the 41-year-old hospital at 1200 S. Columbia Road. Officials hope to have the project completed in 2022.

It's been a month since Altru announced the project that it dubbed "our bold new era in care."

Details on the project—where the hospital will be built, how the health system will raise money, how large the project will be or what would happen to the old building—have not been made public.

"We're in the earliest stages of that," Reisnour said.

Hospital leadership will determine which location will best serve its patients and mission, and nothing is set in stone, Reisnour said. He declined to name the potential off-campus locations.

"If I had to bet, I would bet it is going be on this campus," he said.

For staff members like Manager of Surgery Sabina Laughlin, the thought of having a new home is exciting. As a member of the operating room department, she works in one of the oldest parts of the hospital.

"It's just exciting to be able to design something from the ground up," she said.

She said she hopes the new hospital will give the OR more space, allow for easier flow of work and let medical staff provide a "better experience for everyone involved."

Funding sources

Strategic plans for building a new hospital date back to 2010, though expansion of the health system to a south Grand Forks campus helped delay construction, Reisnour said.

The collapse of the hospital's main clinic on Columbia Road last December presented an opportunity to "step back and think about the big picture" of the system's health care needs, Board of Directors Chairwoman Kris Compton said Nov. 8 when Altru announced the project.

Like any project, the next hospital will come from a combination of Altru reserve funds, income from bond issues and donations, Chief Financial Officer Dwight Thompson said Thursday. He said it's too early to give an exact breakdown of where funds would come from.

The hospital has about $200 million in reserves, and some of that money could be a source to pay for the project, he said.

The Grand Forks City Council approved earlier this year a resolution to facilitate the issuance of $115 million in bonds. About $75 million will go toward refinancing Altru's debt at a lower rate. About $30 million will go toward planning for the hospital project, Thompson said.

"Our outstanding debt for all purposes is currently $207.5 million," he wrote in an email. "Once the final project is planned, we will be able to estimate how much the new debt/bonds would be for the new facility and equipment. The new borrowing wouldn't be for the full amount of the project but would be for some proportion of it."

The bonds will not cause the city to take on additional debt and will not increase taxes for residents, he told the Herald. He also said building a hospital would not increase the cost of medical bills.

It's likely Altru will call for another bond issuance in 2019, he said.

No one has donated to the hospital project yet, though a campaign for attracting donation dollars may begin next year, Reisnour said.

Thompson said the hospital is in good financial standing. Moody's Investor Service said in a June report the hospital's outlook looks stable.

"The stable outlook incorporates the expectation that the hospital will continue to produce strong coverage levels and grow its balance sheet in support of its high debt service obligations," the report said. "Given the system's prominence in northeastern North Dakota, its history of serving Grand Forks and its ownership and management of a physician group representing the vast majority of physicians in the region, we believe Altru's credit profile enjoys a certain level of inherent stability."

About the people

There is no timeline for the release of final plan drafts for the project, but Altru hopes to break ground in 2019. A steering committee is working with consultants to "fully define the scope of the hospital and the investment, as well as the investments in other facilities, technology and our people," Altru spokeswoman Sally Grosgebauer said in an email to the Herald.

Altru serves more than 200,000 residents in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, with staff, facilities and partners scattered across the region. The industry is shifting toward preventative care and outpatient service to reduce the amount of time a person stays in the hospital, Reisnour said.

That means reconfiguring how space is used in a hospital. Altru will investigate how many beds and buildings it will need with the new hospital, but that number likely will trend downward, Reisnour said.

It will be one of the first questions Altru tried to answer.

"We haven't even developed a first round of volume projections yet," he said. "As you can probably guess, it's a pretty big undertaking" to gather that data.

Altru has 277 beds at its main campus, according to an Altru report.

The hospital has hosted several forums with employees across the health system's regions. The OR functions fine with what it has, said Laughlin, who has worked with Altru for 17 years.

Staff on the floor see what happens every day and can give insight to what will make operations more efficient, she said.

"Our frontline staff have so many ideas on what can make the experience better for the patient," she said. "Just to have a voice in that is exciting for our staff."

The building is a symbol of Altru, but Thompson said he wants readers to remember Altru staff are what make the system work, adding building a new hospital is about providing better care to the region.

"It's not a building, it's a bunch of people interacting with people to make their lives better," he said, adding they work hard to offer the best care they can.