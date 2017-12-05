In a newly-released list published in USA Today, Uber listed the most popular Uber destinations in each state for 2017. The list includes every state except South Dakota, where Uber does not operate. It excludes highly-used destinations such as airports, major transit stations and convention centers.

For North Dakota, Uber listed The Windbreak at 3150 39th St. S. as its most popular Uber destination. The locally owned and operated Windbreak is considered to be one of Fargo's best venues for live music. Co-owner Mike Hlebechuk thinks that's one of the main reasons The Windbreak sits atop the list.

"When you come to The Windbreak, it's a destination," Hlebechuk said. "Monday through Sunday on average we get about 2,000 people through the doors."

Hlebechuk said three-fourths of their average number of weekly patrons come to The Windbreak Thursday through Sunday. Thursday night, which is also ladies night at The Windbreak, generates on average an estimated 700 customers alone, he said.

Another contributing factor to the high number of Uber users at The Windbreak, Hlebechuk said, is the constant push by his security team to encourage customers to not drink and drive come bar-close.

"We have tons of security pushing people not to drink and drive at the end of the night," he said.

It likely won't take you long to guess what the most popular Minnesota Uber destination is: the Mall of America.

To see the complete list in the USA Today, click here.