Samsung halts Galaxy Note 7 smartphone production

LOS ANGELES—Samsung Electronics has suffered another major setback on its Galaxy Note 7 flagship smartphone, as the danger of replacement devices bursting into flames has prompted the company to temporarily suspend production, according to multiple reports.

The halt in production of the Galaxy Note 7 line, first reported by South Korean new agency Yonhap, comes after Samsung last month issued a global recall of 2.5 million of the devices because of a faulty battery that could cause them to overheat and catch on fire. Samsung it taking the step to stop production in cooperation with consumer-safety regulatory agencies in South Korea, the U.S. and China, Yonhap reported.

The Korean consumer-electronics giant said in a statement that it is "temporarily adjusting the Galaxy Note 7 production schedule in order to take further steps to ensure quality and safety matters."

The replacement devices that Samsung issued in the wake of the initial Galaxy Note 7 battery problems were subject to the same fire risk as the original models, with reports including one user's replacement Note 7 phone igniting on a Southwest Airlines flight last week.

Early Monday, Verizon said on it is no longer providing customers replacement models for the Galaxy Note 7, after AT&T and T-Mobile did the same. Industry analysts say that Samsung will likely be forced to permanently shelve the product.

The Android-based Galaxy Note has been the chief rival to Apple's iPhone. Google last week unveiled the Pixel smartphone, marking a significant new challenger in the market.