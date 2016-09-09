Search
    GM to recall 4.3 million vehicles for software defect, possibly preventing air bag deployment

    By Reuters Media Today at 12:35 p.m.
    Cars are seen on display inside the General Motors Corp world headquarters in downtown in Detroit, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo
    WASHINGTON -- General Motors Co. said Friday, Sept. 9, it will recall nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide for a software defect that can, in rare instances, prevent air bags from deploying during a crash, an issue that has been linked to one death and three injuries.

    The Detroit automaker said the recall of newer trucks, cars and SUVs from the 2014-2017 model years would not have a material impact on its financial results.

    GM said the sensing and diagnostic module that controls airbag deployment has a software defect that may prevent the deployment of frontal airbags in certain "rare circumstances when a crash is preceded by a specific event impacting vehicle dynamics."

