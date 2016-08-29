Apple announces iPhone event on Sept. 7

iPhones sit on display during a preview event at the new Apple Store Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES - Apple had made the date of its next iPhone event official: The company sent out invites to journalists Monday, inviting them to a "special event" on September 7. The company will once again hold the announcement at the Bill Graham Auditorium in San Francisco.

The company typically doesn't reveal beforehand which products it is going to announce at its events, but Apple has long used events in early September to introduce the next version of the iPhone.

This time around, a number of leaks are suggesting that the iPhone 7 will ditch the headphone jack, and possibly add a second camera to the back of the iPhone 7. A dual camera would allow the iPhone to take two photos at the same time with different settings, and then combine the two for the best version after the fact.

Omitting the headphone jack on the other hand seems to be rather controversial; the company will likely allow consumers to continue to use their existing headphones with an optional adapter.

In addition to the latest iPhone, Apple may also use the event to introduce a new version of its Apple Watch.