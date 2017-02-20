The $3,000 Pie

After many servings of fear and sensationalism, especially when it comes to food, people are looking for a slice of reality and comfort. Much like a slice of Grandma's pie, comforting and appreciated, so are the real life accounts of farmers, their families, and daily occurrences of farm life. This reality comes as a breath of fresh air for people who are generations removed from the farm, but find themselves looking for more information when it comes to the food they are feeding their families.

The revelation that means the most to people who are hungry for the truth, you may ask?

Farmers feed their own families the same food they grow and raise.

I spend a fair amount of time chatting with farmers who want to share more about their farm with people, via social media or many other opportunities for interaction, and don't know where to start. My advice to them? Start small.

When my intended food blog turned into a food and farming blog, I had young children. I didn't have much time to attend events and shake hands with people who had never stepped foot on a farm. However, during naps, I made time to hop on and tweet or post a picture about what was happening on our farm in Iowa. Much to my surprise it worked, and the posts that gained the most attention weren't ones that were heavy with information. They were simple, straightforward and typically involved some small task I'd trip over daily, like checking the temperatures in the farrowing house to ensure that our heat lamps were doing their job to keep our baby pigs warm.

I still have to remind myself what the people purchasing the food we grow and raise are met with, online, on confusing food labels and more. The only thing I can do is be a sound, sane voice in the land of shares, retweets and insanity, courtesy of internet doctors and self proclaimed food experts who have no credibility.

Let's face it: the salt-of-the-earth farmers and their "good stuff" isn't shared enough. So we need even more farmers to shake the hands, tweet the words and share the "good stuff." We have intelligent people streaming in the grocery store to purchase food, and I believe farmers can instill even more confidence in their food purchasing decisions by being available resources.

When confusion, fear and negativity abound, and you're ready to share what you do in agriculture: be the pie.

This pie recipe is my personal favorite. It is simple and depending on the time of year, really economical to make, because of the price of fruit. Pears and apples are easily exchanged, but the subtle flavor and texture of pears in this recipe wins my heart over each time I indulge in a slice. We also call this the "$3,000 Pie" because it was the centerpiece of a bidding war at the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation's "Corndog Kickoff" charity fundraiser a couple of years ago.

$3,000 Classic Pear Pie

By: Cristen Clark, foodandswine.com

Makes one 9" standard sized pie

Crust:

Makes two crusts

2 1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 TBSP granulated sugar

1 cup rendered lard, or butter well chilled, cubed into half inch cubes

2 tsp vinegar

7-9 TBSP ice water

Pear Filling:

6 Bartlett Pears (firm yet ripe), peeled and sliced ¼" thickness (4 ½-5 cups)

1/4 C flour (if pears are particularly juicy, add an extra tablespoon of flour)

Pinch of salt

1 C granulated sugar

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp vanilla extract

Extra, to cover pie filling prior to top pastry layer:

1 ½ TBSP butter, cut into cubes

Garnish prior to baking:

1 TBSP milk

1-2 TBSP granulated sugar or sparkling sugar

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt and sugar, whisk well. Cut butter into flour until coarse crumbs form. Combine wet ingredients, add to dry ingredients and stir to combine. Turn mixture out onto plastic wrap, divide in half, and shape into two disks. Cover each with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in another large mixing bowl add sliced pears, flour, salt, sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla. Fold gently until combined. Set aside.

When ready to roll crust, remove disks of pastry from refrigerator and remove plastic wrap. Generously flour workspace, roll first crust out to 13-14" disk. Place pastry in standard sized pie plate, do not stretch. Add filling in an even layer. Top with extra cubes of butter. Roll second pastry out to a 10-12" disk. Cover with top crust done in lattice style or as a full top crust, with vent holes cut in top of crust. Brush with milk, sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 400 degrees F for 20 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees F and continue baking until slow bubbles appear in juices surrounding the edge of the pie, roughly 45-55 minutes. Tent with aluminum foil for last 20 minutes to keep crust from over browning.

Remove from oven, let stand for 3-4 hours. Serve with sweetened freshly whipped cream or cinnamon ice cream. Makes 8-12 servings.