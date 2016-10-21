Pick your pumpkin at Nelson's Pumpkin Patch in Emerado

In addition to pumpkin-picking, enjoy an old-fashioned hayride, visit the haunted house and test your skill in games and finding your way through a corn maze.

The pumpkin patch is operated by Carrie and Todd Nelson and their three children on the family farm which dates back to 1880.

Cash and checks only. Open weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30 at 2448 20th Ave. N.E., Emerado. Concessions available. For more information, call (701) 610-9564.