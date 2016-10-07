Quilters unite Oct. 21-23 in Alerus

Two nationally recognized quilters will teach at the QuiltED CON 2016 event, hosted by the North Star Quilters Guild on Oct. 21-23 in the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Catherine Redford and Annette Ornelas will each teach a class from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23.

Six members of the North Star Quilters Guild will each teach a three-hour class on that weekend. They are Tina Hylton, Jackie Marks, Pam Peterson, Liz Mattson, Laura Gingerich and Jolene Mikkelson.

Classes are aimed at quilters of varying skill levels, including beginners.

Open to the public, trunk shows by the national teachers are set for the evenings of Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets for $15 may be purchased at the door.

The Oct. 21 featured speaker, Redford, of Naperville, Ill., will speak on "Lessons Learned While Quilting," which "is billed as an inspiring and entertaining, yet informative, lecture and trunk show," said Beverly Solseng, event co-chair, of rural Grand Forks.

On Oct. 22, Ornelas, of Fayetteville, N.C., presents a trunk show titled "Dimensional Curves Piecing or Peeled-Back Patchwork."

Quilt shop vendors, Quilt Essentials of Devils Lake and This Is So Broadway of Crookston, will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23. People can browse the vendors without registering for classes, Solseng said.

Registration, open to everyone, is available through the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau, www.visitgrandforks.com, or by calling the CVB at (701) 746-0444.

The cost for registration depends on the selected classes.

For more information on the event, go to www.northstarquilters.org.