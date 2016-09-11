Fall Fashion forecast

(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald) We take a look at the hottest trends for fall 2016. Local stores: Voxxy Boutique and Twenty-Two Bling in EGF 5 outfits from each of the participating stores

Lori Jo Westrem wears an abstract print, layered tunic over a turquoise tank top paired with a black ponte knit skinny pant. A variety of bracelets, in shades of silver and gray, and her faux leather hobo bag make for a fun, casual outfit.

Prints play on a natural theme in this tie-front blouse Robbi Kovar wears with a distressed leather fur-trimmed vest. Her denim jegging is amped up with olive open-toe suede bootie with a distinctive criss-cross pattern, chunky wood heel and buckle detail. Touches of silver jewelry accent the look.

Adorn your wrists with multiple bracelets and grab a roomy hobo bag in high-quality faux leather for a go-anywhere, stylish look this fall.

Denim jeans and skinny pants retain their ongoing appeal for fall. Expect vests and prints in soft-flowing tops to make a strong fashion statement. The look is natural but cohesive.

Diane Rapacz wears a chiffon, layered blouse under a long, soft beige cardigan paired with leggings. A statement necklace and multiple bracelets complete the sophisticated look.

Stacy Amundson takes fall in stride in a printed, boho top trimmed with suede at the shoulder and front. She teams the top with denim jeggings, suede open-toe booties, and faux leather messenger bag. Numerous bracelets and metal disk earrings complete the look.

Susie Nelson is ready for cooler fall outings in a denim skinny pant and a denim shirt topped with a hand-knit poncho with fringe. Black open-toe booties and simple silver chain necklaces and earrings add polish to the casual outfit.

A single long necklace of polished natural stone, beads and crystals, paired with bold silver chain links, lend an elegant feel to any outfit for fall.

Fashion trends for fall include loose-fitting and flowing garments made of soft knits, cottons and blends. Short booties are also taking center stage. Here, Susie Nelson (from left), Diane Rapacz and Stacy Amundson wear fashions from Two-Twenty Bling in East Grand Forks.

Rich shades of olive green, deep burgundy, teal, indigo and burned orange will lead the parade in fashion this fall along with suede and leather, especially as an accent on clothing, according to local boutique owners.

"Suede is huge," said Darla Amundson, owner of Two-Twenty Bling in East Grand Forks, noting that patches of it—mostly high-quality and manmade—will show up on elbows and shoulders.

Continuing a trend, the influence of the '60s and '70s is still strong. You'll see updated versions of printed peasant blouses and colorful crocheted "granny squares" in longish, sleeveless vests.

Fringe will be just about everywhere—dangling from the hem of tops and sleeves as well as on chokers, handbags and footwear.

"Fringe is huge, but done differently than in the '70s," Amundson said. "It's '70s scaled down, not as bold."

It'll be deja' vu for those who lived then, and a comfortable, almost vintage-y reimagining of fashion for those who didn't.

The overall look for fall is loose and flowing, with fashion heavily influenced by Bohemian, or "boho," style with plenty of printed patterns, bell sleeves and crochet trimming.

"You see a lot of duster cardigans (and) chunky sweaters, sleeveless sweaters and high-low hems on sweaters," Amundson said.

"Jackets are really big—in leather, cotton and knit—with a lot of trim on the sleeve," she said. "Denim is big, too—denim skirts, especially."

Amundson cautions, though, against matching denims. "It's OK to mix denim colors."

"We're selling a lot of denim, especially distressed denim," said Mary Burd, owner of Voxxy Boutique in downtown Grand Forks.

Lace is incorporated into many garment types, adding a decidedly feminine touch to fall's hottest looks.

And you'll notice zippers—functional, as in pocket or sleeve closures, and decorative—lending an unexpected metallic detail to jackets, tops and other pieces.

Layering

Layering will take center stage, as fall fashion invites women to combine pieces for a look that's visually appealing but, as cooler weather approaches, also practical.

"Vests are going to be super this year," said Mary Burd, owner of Voxxy Boutique in downtown Grand Forks. "And wool, collared coats, too. They're so practical because they're so darn warm."

"Fashion for this season is very flowy, boho," Burd said.

While generally the look will be looser, fitted garments will remain scene-stealers.

"You can take something that's really body-conscious and throw a jacket over it," Burd said.

Versatility is key to changing the look of a garment,and it depends on what it's paired with. For example, a kimono or a moto jacket, can be worn casually for day or dressed up for a night on the town.

Thick, knitted sweaters, "almost like a marble look," will grab customers' attention, Burd said. She likes the open, looser-fitted cardigan that "you can put over anything, but looks great with leggings and boots."

It's not only the boho print that charms the fashion conscious this season.

"Stripes have made a comeback. They are totally in," Burd said, showing a basic pullover, striped knit T-shirt that's been a big seller at Voxxy.

"We've been loving the 'cold-shoulder' cut-outs, she said. Tie-up and fabricated criss-cross designs on dresses and tops also are strong this fall.

The bootie is big

Booties, embellished with laser-cut designs and laced to the ankle, take center stage in fall footwear.

Short booties, especially in suede, will be very popular, Burd said.

In early fall, open-toe booties will be hot, Amundson said. Closed-toe booties rule for fall and winter.

Designers "are still showing the high boot, but they're not as strong as the short booties," she said.

In handbags, along with smaller-size versions, expect to see satchel-type purses and backpacks "which are so practical but so fashionable," Burd said. "We're seeing canvas and leather, with gold embellishments."

The messenger bag and hobo-style bag, especially in suede or leather—such as high-end goatskin—also are popular.

Handbags should not match your outfit, Amundson said. "As an accessory, they should stand out from your outfit."

Hats will have wide, floppy brims, Burd said. Expect texture derived from braided to woven to felt materials; some will be made distinctive with chain trim.

Accessory style

This fall, layering in clothing extends also to jewelry. It's not enough to slip on a single bangle. Load up your wrist with stacks of bracelets, mixing metals, stones, beads and wood for an all-out eclectic vibe.

"Douse your arm in them," Burd said.

"The more the better," Amundson said.

Wrap bracelets and "message" bracelets, bearing inspiring words, will be popular, and the bold, statement necklace remains a strong fashion staple.

Rings will be large and "in really different shapes," Burd said.

Polished, natural stone, wood and turquoise will imbue jewelry pieces with "a really earthy feel," she said.

Good news for those who love scarves: they'll be oversized and "really soft and comfortable," Burd said.

Faced with the wide range of patterns, prints and textures, women should not be afraid to mix patterns.

"Stay in the same color family," Amundson said. "Fashion is fashion—it's what you do with it to make it your own."

She and Burd both say they try to connect with customers to ensure they'll find what's best—and most comfortable—for them.

"If it's a good fit, it's going to work with your body shape," Amundson said.

When women ask for her opinion on their choices of clothing and accessories, Amundson said she is honest.

"I look at my customers as my advertising. If I send them out looking sloppy, what does that say about me?"

She is mindful of a quote by the iconic designer Coco Chanel, "If you dress shabbily, people remember the shabby dress. Dress impeccably and people remember the person."

Women step out in style with Voxxy

Voxxy Boutique, which opened in June in downtown Grand Forks, is filling a major gap in the women's clothing market, offering "clothing that is stylish and comfortable" in sizes up to 3X, said Mary Burd, store owner.

"There's a huge group of women who almost got lost in the shuffle. People tell me, 'I've never seen a store like this.' There's almost no other store like this."

Burd is determined to outfit them in "clothing they love, feel excited about wearing and feel great about wearing. Women deserve it."

"Voxxy" is a play on the word "foxy," she said. "It's more than a store name. It's about feeling beautiful, confident and feeling fierce in yourself.

"Beauty comes in so many shapes, colors, sizes—it encompasses all. There's so much power in recognizing your beauty and your own strength."

Before opening Voxxy, Burd was a graduate student in psychology and working part time at UND. She suggested to friends who work at the local Kittsona Boutique—and who have built a regional brand—that they consider carrying larger-size clothing. "I said, 'It would be so great if you had sizes that go past large. If you decide to do that, let me know; I'd love to have some input.' "

They were excited by the idea, but when they sat down to chat with her about it, their response caught her off guard.

"They said, 'We thought you'd run it,' " Burd said.

That started her soul-searching.

"I thought, no one else is going to do this. The opportunity might not ever come again to work with a big pillar in our community. And the path I was on (in graduate school) is so well-traveled."

Her friends at Kittsona encouraged her to become the store owner and have advised her on the ins and outs of retail clothing merchandising.

Her primary motivation revolved around her feelings for Grand Forks and a desire to meet the needs of the market.

"This is my community. I love it, and the revitalization after the flood. It's a testimony to what we've done, how we all pulled together. Downtown has become beautiful," Burd said.

"I want to have an impact. I want women to feel strong, comfortable and stylish in their clothes."

Nevertheless, her new venture is "risky," she said. "It's something very different. (But) I'd rather fail doing something great rather than succeed doing something detrimental."

"It's so new, everything is coming together now. It's been really fun."