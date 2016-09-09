Speakers discuss Pulitzer Prize on its centennial

Prairie Talks, a program of the Prairie Village Museum in Rugby, N.D., will mark the centennial of the Pulitzer Prize with guest speakers on Sunday.

Sharing their experiences with the Pulitzer Prize will be a former Grand Forks Herald publisher, Mike Jacobs, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Mark Trahant, the Charles R. Johnson Endowed professor of Journalism at UND. KXMB-TV news director Tom Gerhardt will serve as moderator.

The talk is set for 2 p.m. at the museum. It is a free event.

The Herald earned the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its coverage of the 1997 flood that devastated Grand Forks.

Trahant became a finalist for the 1989 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting as co-author of an Arizona Republic newspaper series, "Fraud in Indian Country." Trahant also served as a Pulitzer jury-pool judge in 2004 and 2005.

Prairie Village Museum opens at noon Sunday; visitors may tour the facility at no charge.