Local artist Guillermo Guardia is presenting an exhibit of his work, featuring his newest puzzle torsos and baby devils, at the Third Street Gallery.

The exhibit, titled "Year One," includes Guardia's "Crossing the Border" installation and examples of his functional ceramics and new ceramic vessels.

Guardia is well-known for his puzzle torsos, featuring pieces that "represent those little parts of everyone's life and shape us as human beings," he said.

"Most of us have felt the sensation of something missing and not knowing what it is. We have felt that uncomfortable feeling and are unable to describe it."

The baby devil figures first were created in response to the conflict in the Middle East, he said. They have evolved from their original characteristics; they are covered in pre-Columbian-era designs, representing a culture that flourished in coastal Peru from 700 to 200 B.C.

Guardia, who is from Peru, earned two master's degrees at UND and worked as artist-in-residence for the North Dakota Museum of Art from 2009 to 2015.

He is a full-time studio artist with headquarters at Muddy Waters Clay Center in Grand Forks. His sculptures have been included in exhibitions around the country.

The "Year One" exhibit opened Thursday and continues through Sept. 30.