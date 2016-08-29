Liven up your desk space with color and accessories

Add some flourish to your desk with bedazzling hot pink accessories such as a stapler, calculator, scissors, pen holder, pen and matching binder from Hobby Lobby in Grand Forks N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Choose an inspirational message on a wooden block to set a positive mood at your desk. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Fall is all about settling back into the routine of school and other scheduled activities that gear up this time of year. That calls for a tidy desk where all the details of your personal or family lifestyle can be corralled.

But who says this little nerve-center of organization in your home has to look boring and spartan, devoid of personality?

You can rev up the visual appeal with a few pretty accessories that pump a bit of sparkle into your workspace and make keeping track of kids' schedules and paying bills a lot more fun.

Remember, your goal is to create a well-organized and attractive space where you can find what you need quickly, perform the task efficiently and return everything to its proper place when you're finished.

Here are a few tips to achieve work-friendly organization at your desk in a way that's also friendly to the eye:

Set the mood

Choose a color theme and buy or make items that coordinate with it.

Pair white with cool colors such as pale aqua and lime green, or any soft pastel, for a fresh vibe that's sure to lighten and brighten your mood.

Glitzy finishes, such as gold or silver, will lend a touch of glamour to your desktop, and hot pink, bright yellow or vibrant blues and greens can subtly spur the energy you need to stay on task.

A DIY wall-mounted bulletin board, covered in your choice of fabric, could be the inspiration for your color story.

Easy access to necessities

Keep things you use most often within easy reach. Having paper clips, stapler, scissors, note pad, calculator, post-it notes, and a pen and pencil holder nearby will prevent a time-wasting search.

In the home office section of stores such as Hobby Lobby, you'll find a wide array of useful items, arranged by color or pattern, that elevate the fun factor when you shop.

You may want to designate a paper tray, or in-box, for all incoming paper items. Remind family members that this is the place to drop new stuff that requires your attention.

For subjects you refer to frequently, consider using a staggered vertical desktop file holder that allows you to see all the file subject labels at a glance.

Manage paper

In spite of our increasing reliance on electronic devices, paper—such as letters, bills and notes—can still pile up, not to mention the frustration that builds when you can't quickly locate a particular item.

Paper can clutter up a desk space quicker than you can say "I give up," and it's often the biggest culprit when it comes to messy desks. Harness it in pretty file folders you can tuck into a drawer or in binders that can be labeled and lined up together, like books, between bookends.

Or choose a more informal look with attractive, standard paper-sized baskets or bins to capture bills, important documents, and school- or sports-related information.

Make it personal, inspirational

Although it's good to keep your desktop from getting too crowded, pictures of family members and friends and inspirational messages on wooden blocks can add to the overall positive atmosphere.

Arrange a couple of your favorite pictures in a multiunit frame and place the remainder on shelves or in other parts of the home.

Home decorating departments in stores such as Hobby Lobby have a wide variety of blocks with clever or funny sayings or simple truths that you can stand up on their own or set in a picture-frame stand.

An uplifting or encouraging thought can give just the boost you need to tackle the minutiae that flows daily into every household. If uncontrolled, that kind of stuff can unravel your peace of mind.