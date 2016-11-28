A. The pancreas is an organ in the back of the upper abdomen near the spine. It has two main functions — to make compounds that help us digest food and to make insulin to control the amount of sugar in the body. When the pancreas gets inflamed, that's when we say that pancreatitis is present (the suffix "itis" typically is attached to words to indicate inflammation). Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more cases of pancreatitis. The two most common causes of pancreatitis are gallstones that form in the gallbladder and excessive alcohol intake (often four to five drinks a day for more than five years). If a gallstone gets stuck in the tube that drains fluid from the pancreas or one drinks too much alcohol, the pancreas can get inflamed. That often causes severe pain. We typically make the diagnosis of pancreatitis when pain is accompanied by an abnormal appearance of the pancreas on a CT scan. This may be further confirmed by an increase in substances in the blood ("amylase" or "lipase") that occurs when the pancreas is inflamed.

Treatment of pancreatitis caused by a gallstone is simple — remove the gallstone if it hasn't already passed through. And to prevent reoccurrences, we generally also will remove the gallbladder, which is where gallstones form. For pancreatitis caused by excessive alcohol intake, abstinence markedly reduces the chance of a reoccurrence. Unfortunately, if people continue to drink after a bout of pancreatitis, half will have another attack.

Q. My elderly mother lives in a nursing home. Although she gets excellent care there, she has been plagued by repeated bladder infections. I've heard that cranberry juice can help reduce the infections. What do you think?

• I'm all for cranberry juice for your mother — but only if she likes the taste. Although its benefit has been hypothesized for almost a century, there is no convincing evidence that cranberry juice really helps in this setting. A recent study of 185 older women living in nursing homes showed no benefit from cranberry juice (given in capsule form) for treating the bacteria in the urine that can cause bladder infections (we call them "UTIs" for urinary tract infections). That's a pity, because more than half of all nursing home residents may have the bugs in their urine that can cause UTIs. But even antibiotics may not be needed in this setting unless there are other findings such as a burning pain when urinating or fever. Let's hope that other approaches will become available in the future for this common and vexing problem, but unfortunately, the simple approach of using just cranberry juice doesn't fix the problem.

Wynne is vice president for health affairs at UND, dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and a professor of medicine. He is a cardiologist by training.

