Health Matters: For young, deadly heart infections rare

• It obviously is tragic when anyone dies, but it is especially so with a young person. Fortunately, a fatal incident is quite rare, only occurring in about 1 out of 25,000 or 50,000 young athletes (different surveys have come up with different frequencies). According to the news report, he died of lymphocytic myocarditis, which means that a particular type of cell in the body (lymphocyte) collected in the muscular walls of the heart. This usually is caused by an underlying viral infection. When it causes sudden death (as in this case), the cause typically is an irregular heartbeat as a consequence of the associated inflammation of the heart muscle. While viral infections of the heart may cause symptoms such as chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath or palpitations, in many cases the symptoms are quite mild or even unapparent. When we diagnose a viral infection of the heart, typically no specific therapy is used other than rest, observation, and medications for pain if present. Such a viral infection of the heart is not uncommon in younger people, but sudden death is; when it does occur, inflammation of the heart caused by a virus is one of the more common causes.

Q. What are the other common causes of sudden death in younger people and athletes?

A. There are three major causes of sudden death in young athletes: a structural problem affecting the heart (like an abnormality of the blood vessels that bring blood to the heart itself or abnormal thickening of the heart muscle from a genetic abnormality); an acquired problem (such as the inflammation discussed above caused by a virus, or illicit or performance-enhancing drugs taken by or given to the athlete); or a problem with the electrical system in the heart, typically caused by an inherited genetic condition. How to screen athletes for any of these three classes of conditions is a challenge, since the conditions are uncommon but can have devastating consequences if undetected. The usual practice in the United States is to screen prospective young athletes before participation in sports programing using a standardized history and physical examination that looks specifically for those cardiac abnormalities just discussed. More specialized testing typically is done only in athletes identified by the screening exam as at high-risk (such as an athlete who had a sibling who experienced sudden death). If a young athlete is identified who has one of the worrisome conditions, the athlete ordinarily is not allowed to participate in competitive athletics and may require additional treatment. Those at highest risk may have a special pacemaker (called an ICD or internal cardioverter defibrillator) inserted surgically; the ICD can shock the heart out of an irregular rhythm as required and thus prevent sudden death.