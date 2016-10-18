Bella Whiteside, also an eighth-grader at Valley Middle School, said, "Most kids have Snapchat, and they get stuff from other people (who) ask you to text stuff."

At a special presentation at school last week, they and other students in a life skills class gathered in the library to learn more about the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship and how to set personal boundaries.

"I didn't realize a boundary was saying no—like, to giving your phone number—that it was as simple as that," Allan said after the presentation by Jenna DeSmidt and Morgan Devine, UND graduate students who work at the UND Women's Center.

Kids are pressured by their peers to cheat on tests, take drugs or send personal contact information and inappropriate pictures of themselves, they say.

"You get pressure like, 'Send me all the answers,' or pressure to do drugs," said Zoie Frattin, an eighth-grader at Valley Middle School.

A kid may be targeted by a bully.

"Some people want you to be mean to that person," Frattin said.

Social media has made that sort of communication easier and even more pervasive, say those who are committed to teaching kids how to form healthy relationships and avoid abusive relationships—whether with a friend, date or co-worker.

In the presentation at school, Frattin learned that in an unhealthy relationship "someone is emotionally or physically abusing them," she said. "One person takes control in the relationship and pressures (another person) and takes all the power in making decisions."

For Frattin some of the information she heard was not new.

"In health (class) last year, we learned about setting boundaries, like about drugs and how far we want to go in a relationship," she said.

Personal boundaries

In their presentation, DeSmidt and Devine stressed the importance of setting personal boundaries. They asked the kids to complete the sentences, "People may not ..." and "I have a right to ask for ... ."

Some students responded with, "People may not touch my stuff" and "I have the right to ask for help."

"You have a right to set a boundary," DeSmidt told them. "It's really that self-awareness, knowing what you like and don't like."

She also defined what possessiveness looks like.

"It's like when someone says, 'You're my best friend. You can't have any other,'" she said.

And controlling behavior.

"It's telling the other person what to think, do and how to dress," DeSmidt said.

"There's no need to debate with somebody. Once you set your boundary, there's no reason to defend yourself."

She and Devine outlined the signs of abuse with a visual diagram, the "power and control wheel," developed by researchers as a tool in understanding the overall pattern of abusive and violent behaviors.

The wheel defines controlling behaviors, including intimidation, making threats, minimizing abuse, domination, humiliation, economic abuse, intimidation, isolation and exerting "male privilege."

"I didn't know there were signs," Whiteside said. "We have talked in class about healthy relationships, but this was deeper."

Reaching all ages

Last Thursday's presentation at Valley Middle School was one of many that Grand Forks-area students receive in preschool through high school.

The programs usually are led by employees of the Community Violence Intervention Center of Grand Forks. They have many years of experience working to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

"We worked on building healthy relationships in children as young as we could," said Julie Christianson, Safer Tomorrows coordinator at CVIC. "We wanted something for every developmental stage."

For example the "Al's Pals" program, presented in schools throughout the county, uses puppets to help preschool and Head Start children learn how to get along better, with a special emphasis on self-regulating their emotions, she said.

"(Elementary school) teachers are impressed because they see kids say things like, 'Let's stop and think about it,'" Christianson said.

Other programs are aimed at preventing bullying and promoting healthy dating and friend relationships.

The Coaching Boys Into Men program is focused on teaching young men to respect women and "how to have healthy relationships," said Allie Canoy Illies, prevention and education coordinator at CVIC.

"Coaches have a big influence," Illies said. As a result of the programming, "the athletes are holding each other accountable."

Also, a presentation, "How to Avoid Dating a Jerk or Jerkette," provides insights on what a good long-term relationship looks like, she said. "We talk about green flags and red flags, how to be responsible men and women, and how to communicate feelings without violence."

Generally, students understand the characteristics of physical abuse but "the emotional piece is probably hardest for adolescents to grasp," Illies said. "They have a harder time verbalizing it."

They might, for instance, misinterpret receiving constant texts as infatuation, and think, 'I must really be loved,' even if they're feeling uncomfortable," she said.

They may accept the situation because "there's always pressure to be in a relationship," Illies said. "It's that social status—the comfort of being with somebody, of having someone to go to the dance with or the football game."

"If they're not educated about the signs of abuse, they may not know to advise a friend," Christianson said.

In 2015, CVIC staff members have made 203 presentations, reaching nearly 2,200 students.

Research has shown that "receiving multiple messages from multiple sources throughout multiple years is effective in violence prevention," she said.