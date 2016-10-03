With more and more people trying to lose weight and turning to low-calorie foods, meal-replacement shakes have been growing in popularity.

Though they shouldn't be used exclusively, Samantha Carlsen at Profile by Sanford, a weight loss clinic, said they can be beneficial for many different people.

With meal-replacement shakes, there are different ways to go about it, Carlsen said. The packets are a good place to start, she said, because they provide a balance of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.

If unsure about which ones to try, Carlsen suggested a vanilla-flavored protein shake is a good place to start. It offers a mellow flavor and a good base to add things to it. From there, someone could add strawberries or bananas to make it more like a smoothie, or add a teaspoon of their favorite spice.

Those added flavors create a more well-balanced meal with significantly fewer calories than many typical afternoon snacks.

"It's a pumpkin-flavored drink you can get for very, very low calories, but a high source of nutrition with a good source of protein, and (it's) low in fat," she said. "If you were to go somewhere else and get it, chances are it would be high in sugar and high in fat."

On the go

Meal-replacement shakes work well in the mornings for people on the go — people who don't have much time to eat a well-balanced breakfast before starting their day. They also are perfect when a person is in need of an afternoon snack.

"In our society nowadays, we're very busy and on the go, so doing something as simple as a meal-replacement snack or as a quick breakfast in the morning ... you're getting that nutrition in and getting those calories the body needs throughout the day," Carlsen said.

More and more people are turning to meal-replacement shakes to help them lose weight. Research has shown that if people are looking to lose weight and drink these shakes, their chances skyrocket because they're getting their vitamins and minerals but for a much lower amount of calories, Carlsen said.

The shakes shouldn't be used exclusively, she said, but combined with a healthy dose of other food, they can help people lose weight.

Even if a person isn't necessarily looking to lose weight, they can be beneficial and good for a person's diet.

"I think anyone can incorporate them into their diet," Carlsen said. "It's just what are we incorporating them as. Is this for breakfast or a snack? I think they can benefit anyone depending on what you're using it for."