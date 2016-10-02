Life's final chapter

Hospice nurse Roxanne Smedsrud shares a light moment with one of her patients in a photo taken a few years ago by Hospice of the Red River Valley, based in Fargo. (credit: Hospice of the Red River Valley)

People who are terminally ill have special needs their loved ones may not understand. And they have valuable gifts—of wisdom, faith, love, memories—to leave for their loved ones to share.

So says Maggie Callanan, an acclaimed author, public speaker and hospice nurse who has devoted her career to end-of-life care.

"Dying people are amazing," said Callanan, who lives in Connecticut. "If you want to know what matters in life, spend time with a dying person. Their focus is on love, relationships, truth, honor."

Callanan will speak during the annual Journeying Home Conference, sponsored by Hospice of the Red River Valley. The theme this year is "Grieve on: Final Journeys."

The talk, which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ramada Inn in Grand Forks, also is sponsored by Forum Communications Co. and Consolidated Communications.

Callanan will cover the special needs of the dying and coping with grief. She will address medical, personal, emotional and spiritual aspects of life's final journey.

"Dying is so much more than the physical journey," she said. "It's the final opportunity for treasured moments.

"(In presentations) I don't talk about the physical, because that's not what's most important to dying people. ... I've never had a patient ask me when I walk in, 'What are my electrolytes?' "

Her talks are infused with practical no-nonsense answers to difficult questions tempered by humor, wisdom and compassion.

The event is intended for anyone who cares for people with chronic, life-limiting illnesses.

Noted author

Callanan has worked as a hospice nurse since 1980, tending to the terminally ill and supporting their loved ones.

Before turning to hospice nursing, she had been a critical care, intensive care and emergency room nurse.

"We worked aggressively to save people," she said. "Some were not resuscitatable. Some didn't have a good death become of it. That bothered me."

She was influenced early on by her father who, as he dealt with his mortality, sat down with her and said, "I've figured out the odds: one out of one go. Why must we go in fear?"

He died in 1983 but not before giving her insight that helped shape her definition of hospice.

"Death is the ultimate life crisis," she said. "(As a hospice nurse) you're caring for a unit of people, one of whom is dying. You're challenged to make sure they make it through this process."

She's helped more than 3,000 people through the experience of dying and has poured into her books the lessons she's learned about the unique ways the dying communicate. The books are "Final Gifts: Understanding the Special Awareness Needs and Communications of the Dying" and "Final Journeys: A Practical Guide to Care and Comfort at the End of Life."

Through patients' stories, she sheds light on the near-miraculous ways in which the dying communicate their needs, reveal their feelings and even choreograph their own final moments.

"They can chose the actual moment of death. I can't tell you how many grandmothers waited for a grandchild to be born," Callanan said. "For the first seven years I was in hospice, no one died on Christmas Day. They didn't want to ruin the holiday."

Symbolic language

In her books and presentations, Callanan explains how communication at the end of life takes on special meaning and how approaching death can give a clarity and importance to how people relate to each other. She provides a window into the state of mind people are not aware of.

In the book, "Final Gifts," Callanan and her co-author, Patricia Kelley, who is also a hospice nurse, describe a phenomenon they call "nearing death awareness," not to be confused with "near-death experience."

When death nears, the dying person remains inside the body, but at the same time becomes aware of a dimension that lies beyond. Rather than switching abruptly from one world to another, dying people apparently drift between the two.

"They no longer care. They're on a cloud that is drifting slowly away," she said. "You touch them, and they're almost startled ... and a little annoyed. They want to go where they're going."

When death is imminent, people communicate in unique ways, using symbolic language, she said.

"How many times have you heard dying patients say, 'I want to go home,' and they're in their home?" Callanan said. They're talking about another home.

The most common way for the dying to explain the onset of death is to talk about taking a trip. They understand what's happening to them, but they express the next stage as a journey using a familiar mode of transport, as they talk about the need to find their passports, get in a ticket line or find a map.

Oftentimes, they say things that people around them interpret as confusion.

"Some of what they're saying belongs to this world, and some of it belongs to the world we cannot see," she said. "They're seeing things we don't. I call it 'a preview of coming attractions.'

"We label them as confused. And what do we do? We ignore them, we load them up with more medicine, or try to convince them of another reality."

She has encountered family members who meet her at the door and tell her to remove her name tag, which indicates she's a hospice nurse, and other instructions that suggest they're in denial.

"My favorite is, 'Don't tell Mother she's dying; it'll kill her."

Callanan does not fault people for these reactions.

"We don't have classes that teach us (how to handle end-of-life issues)," she said. "Knowledge diminishes fear. Study up on it.

"If you have information, your fear diminishes and your comfort increases."

Each death unique

"Our dying is as unique as our living has been," Callanan said.

What each person needs at the close of life "is as individual as each dying person is. I'm a proponent of a 'designer death.' We (hospice nurses) work hard to find out what people want and need, what their dreams are, what their hopes are."

"We got really good at the physical—keeping people comfortable, easing pain, nausea, constipation—that's the easy part. Only when they're free of that can they (deal with) the heart issues, the soul issues, the fears, concerns, love.

"Patients are focused on making memories, sharing dreams, sharing fears," she said.

'Great strides'

Although "we're a death-denying society ... we've made great strides," said Callanan, citing the pioneering work of researcher Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, who studied the spiritual and emotional aspects of dying. Her theories were outlined in her book "On Death and Dying," released in 1969.

"(The medical community) has decided dying is a physical process of failure. They put dying patients at the far end of the (hospital) hall," Callanan said.

"The way we handle it now is very new."

The hospice movement grew out of listening to patients and respecting their wishes.

"We did something revolutionary," she said. "We asked them what they needed and what they wanted and gave it to them."

The role of the hospice nurse is to empower the patients to die on their own terms and to allow for death at home, if that is a viable option.

"Hospice does not push any religious or cultural belief system," she emphasized. "Your belief system becomes ours when we work with you.

"For each one of us, we take this journey in our own unique way. Our job (as hospice nurses) is to enhance that, support that, protect that and find meaning for the family.

"It bothers me that people say (involving) hospice is giving up," Callanan said. "We're softly aggressive. We put the icing on the cake of the unfinished business of life. To my way of thinking, it's the kindest, most creative, most supportive option."

"Despite popular belief, hospice is about living every day 'til you die. Squeeze every drop out of that lemon."

When a loved one is dying, the biggest mistake people around them make is to not realize they are in the presence of someone to teach them, Callanan said. "It's hard to lose people you love, but learn from them."

"Dying is not the worst thing people have to do. People just think it is."

If you go

What: "Grieve on: Final Journeys."

Who: Maggie Callanan, hospice nurse, speaker and author.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Ramada Inn, 1205 N. 43rd St., Grand Forks

Cost: Free. No registration required.

---------------------

Get in touch with Hospice

Many people don't realize Hospice of the Red River Valley has offices in Grand Forks, even though it's had a presence here for more than 10 years, said Bonnie Oelschlager, the organization's marketing and communications manager.

"Despite the many advantages of hospice care, 2014 Medicare data—the most recent available—shows that only 42 percent of eligible individuals utilized the care," Oelschlager said.

"As the area's leading expert in end-of-life care, education and grief support, we are committed to providing this service and the education needed, so people can make decisions that are best for themselves and their families."

For more information on Hospice of the Red River Valley, visit www.hrrv.org/journeyinghome or call (800) 237-4629.