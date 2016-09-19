HEALTH MATTERS: Lung blood clot likely started in leg

• No, the clot in his lung likely formed in a leg vein while he was seated on the airplane coming home.The blood clot broke loose and traveled to his lung, where it got stuck in one of the many small blood vessels there. Because the clot blocked blood flow when it lodged in the small blood vessel, a small piece of the lung was damaged, which caused the chest pain. Treatment of this condition (as you undoubtedly now know) consists of blood thinners to dissolve any remaining clots and prevent the formation of new clots. But what causes clots in the first place? In your husband's case, it likely was caused by prolonged sitting in the airplane seat. Other causes may include underlying cancer, a blood disorder, obesity and prolonged bed rest or immobility. It turns out that clots usually form in the legs only after prolonged air travel (typically over 3,000 miles), and even then, it is a rare occurrence. We think the risk can be reduced on prolonged trips by staying well-hydrated, walking around the aisle of the plane periodically, avoiding tight-fitting leg garments, and avoiding sitting with one's legs crossed. But if these preventive measures don't work, prompt diagnosis and treatment — just as in your husband's case — is essential.

Q. My mother has developed narrowing of a heart valve and needs to have it replaced. The doctor recommended a new valve be put in without open heart surgery. But I thought that in a prior column you discussed this new procedure and said it only was used in people who were very sick and had a high risk for complications during surgery. My mother is otherwise healthy and well, so why should she even consider having this new procedure?

A. It sounds like your mother has narrowing of the aortic valve that is between the main pumping chamber of the heart (the left ventricle) and the big blood vessel (aorta) that carries the blood to the body. When this valve gets sufficiently narrowed to cause symptoms (such as shortness of breath or chest pain), the only real option is to replace it with a prosthetic valve made of tissue or a kind of plastic. Up until 2002, the only way to do this was by open heart surgery. But all of that changed in 2002 when the first prosthetic aortic valve was implanted via a tube (catheter) that typically is inserted in the leg and fed up to the heart. The procedure is called TAVR, for transcatheter aortic valve replacement and, as you say, originally it was used only in people believed to be at inordinate risk with surgery. But over the years, thousands of patients have been treated with TAVR, and the outcomes largely have been comparable to surgical valve replacement. So, while we still don't know the long-term results of TAVR, it now should be considered an option for patients at intermediate or even low risk, just like your mother.

Wynne is vice president for health affairs at UND, dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences and a professor of medicine. He is a cardiologist by training.

