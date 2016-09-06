Learn more about dementia at free program in Grand Forks

Caregivers and anyone affected by dementia is invited to attend a free program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Parkwood Place in Grand Forks.

The event, "Living with Dementia," will include practical advice, information and stories that offer hope and guidance to those living with dementia at all stages, and their caregivers.

The event is sponsored by the Hospice of the Red River Valley in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association.

Dr. Tricia Langlois, medical director for Hospice of the Red River Valley; Wayne Knoll, a caregiver, and a representative of the Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota chapter, will speak and answer questions.

The event is open to the public. Family caregivers; professional caregivers including nurses, social workers, chaplains, clergy and physicians, and anyone who works with people living with dementia are welcome.

Event attendees should park on the south side of Parkwood, 749 S. 30th St., and enter Door 4. The meeting convenes in the downstairs auditorium.

For more information, call (800) 237-4629 or visit the website at www.hrrv.org.