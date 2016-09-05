Q. I remember reading a recent article in the newspaper about how different hospitals compare regarding how their patients did. How useful do you think this information is to the average person like me?

I'd answer your question with a return question: Do you mean now or in the future? If you mean now, I don't think the comparisons are very useful, for several reasons, not the least of which is how complicated it is for the average person to access the actual data on the government website. Second, too many diseases and measures are reported. Third, some hospitals (such as those in the inner city) take care of sicker patients than do other hospitals, so hospital information has to be adjusted to account for this, which is hard to do. Finally, only very few hospitals (fewer than two or three in 100) end up being rated as below expectations; it's like almost all hospitals in the United States are in Lake Wobegon, and all are above average. You'd think that release of mortality data for hospitals would make them perform even better, but (at least at present) the opposite appears to be true. A just-released study found the steady reduction in the risk of dying in the hospital that we've seen for decades actually slowed when public reporting started. So for now, I wouldn't pay much attention to public reporting about hospitals, unless the hospital receives a below-average rating.

On the other hand, in the future, public reporting should be a useful tool, once the various bugs I've mentioned (and others) are worked out. But unfortunately, that day isn't here — yet.

Q. I've been told I shouldn't use acetaminophen for my child who has asthma if she were to develop a fever. Is that good advice?

For the past decade or more, there has been concern that the use of acetaminophen might cause or worsen asthma in both children and adults. So parents of children with asthma often had been advised to use ibuprofen instead to treat a fever or symptoms of a viral infection (aspirin, on the other hand, is not routinely recommended in this setting because it can lead to Reye's syndrome, a serious complication that can lead to liver and kidney failure). But a recently reported study that compared acetaminophen and ibuprofen concluded the concern appears to be ill-founded. Three hundred children with a history of mild asthma attacks between the ages of 1 and 5 years old were given either medication when needed for fever or pain. The study found there was no difference between the medications as far as the number or severity of subsequent asthma attacks. So the bottom line is that when a fever or pain medication is needed in a child with a propensity to asthma, either medication can be used (with the usual provisos that the medication dose used needs to be the recommended one, parents need to watch for allergies or adverse reactions to the medication, and any medication should be used only when the expected benefit outweighs the potential risk).

Wynne is vice president for health affairs at UND, dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and a professor of medicine. He is a cardiologist by training.

