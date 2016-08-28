Finding the way to FIT

Jay Ekren tops off the air in the bicycle tires during his ride Wednesday afternoon. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

When walking began to make his feet hurt, Mark Jones carefully selected running shoes for added support. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Jay Ekren checks for oncoming traffic before merging into the lane on Fifth Street. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Mark Jones walks on a local Greenway path on Wednesday afternoon. He typically walks more than three miles each day, using various routes to ensure against boredom. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Jay Ekren uses a health and fitness app, called Fitness Pal, to keep track of the nutritional components of foods he's eaten each day. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Among several lifestyle changes he's made, Jay Ekren has taken up bike-riding. He enjoys 25-mile, weekend rides on area bike trails. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Mark Jones (left) and Jay Ekren hold photos, depicting them at peak weight, that were taken before they took steps to change lifestyle and eating habits. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

If Mark Jones had to strap on the weight he's lost over the past three years, there's no way he could do it, he said.

"I could not go through the day carrying that much weight," he said.

After hitting a high of 337 in 2013, Jones reached his goal, 220 pounds, this past spring and is concentrating now on maintaining that weight.

Losing that much is difficult, but keeping it off can be just as tough.

Jones, 63, Grand Forks, makes it a point to walk a little more than 3 miles a day, using different routes around town.

He enjoys walking, but "I'm not a fast walker," he said. It takes him about 65 minutes to walk that distance.

"That's still faster than anyone else who's still sitting on a couch."

Even seemingly small amounts of movement would help people who are thinking about losing weight.

"Do a little, like getting up and moving during (TV) commercials. That's a start," he said. "You've to start somewhere."

Too heavy for years

Jones has been heavy all his life, he said.

Growing up on a Wisconsin farm, he weighed in at 210 at the start of high school.

"But I was always in good shape," he said. "I was into football, wrestling and track."

Later in life, he put on more weight. His doctor had been recommending that he lose weight for decades.

The decision to commit to a weight-loss program came when his doctor said his diabetes was getting worse, and he needed to do something about his weight immediately.

That was in April 2013.

Jones began working out at a gym and walking on a regular basis and attending Weight Watchers meetings.

His incentive is not so much about what the scale says.

"I'm not doing this to get to a number, but to be healthy," he said.

With his loss in weight, Jones has been able to stop taking or reduce the dosages of medications for high blood pressure, heartburn and diabetes.

Providing extra incentive these days is his first grandson, who's 8 months old.

Ban excuses

If you're serious about losing weight, it's important to "overcome your excuses," Jones said.

When his new walking regimen made his feet hurt, he didn't stop walking. He headed to a specialty running store for shoes that provided the necessary support.

"Or you say, it's raining, I can't walk," he said. "Don't allow yourself to make an excuse to not go."

Jones attributes much of his weight-loss success to the Weight Watchers program which brings people together weekly to share individual successes as well as frustrations in an atmosphere of mutual support.

"I've completed 171 weeks (as a member)," he said. "I've missed two meetings."

The program's focus on Smart Points, dubbed "Beyond the Scale," promotes the health of the whole person. Each food is assigned a certain number of points; members gauge their daily food consumption in points.

But the program also emphasizes the need to exercise, have fun and make time for yourself.

"It made sense to me," he said. "It helps people to be happy with their journey."

Overcoming 'plateaus'

Jones' weight-loss journey has been marked by "many ups and downs and many plateaus," he said.

What helped him most to stay on track was a new self-understanding.

"It was the early realization that I needed constant motivation, every day, whether it came from (Weight Watchers) meetings or words on a T-shirt," he said.

He would hit plateaus when the pounds would not come off no matter what he did.

"The body will fight you," he said. "It's saying, what are you doing trying to get rid of the energy storage, or fat, cells we've worked so hard to build up?"

That happened "numerous times," he said. And it prompted him to start a daily email blast, with an inspiring thought or quote, to a group that has grown to 55.

He searches for and sends these uplifting nuggets to others who are trying to lose weight, knowing that, if he struggles at times, they probably do, too.

A particularly helpful one is: "When you get to a plateau, think of it as a landing on a stairway to your goal. And maintenance is a lifelong plateau, so a bit of 'rehearsal' for maintenance isn't the worst thing in the world."

Just changing the way he thought about the plateaus saved him from throwing in the towel, he said.

Jones also is motivated by "all the walkers, joggers and cyclists" he sees on his walks, he said, as well as a fellow Weight Watchers member who walks 8 miles a day.

He's also learned to manage his expectations and accept that, at times, he's going to slip up "and that's OK," he said.

"It's an ongoing challenge to stick with a plan and resist temptation. We're all at risk of putting it back on."

The advantages of reaching his goal, however, are well worth the effort he expended to lose weight, he said.

"I feel better. My stamina is noticeably changed. I had lower back issues—it was a struggle to get through the day." He no longer needs to see a chiropractor.

Embarrassing situations

Jones would shop at Big & Tall men's clothing stores but, even there, "the clothes were not big enough," he said. Large-size clothing was difficult to find — and expensive.

His larger size never stopped him from traveling by plane but it could be uncomfortable.

"I'd have to ask for seat-belt extensions," he said. Some flight attendants were less than discreet. "It wasn't fun."

Jay Ekren, too, has had to deal with many instances that were disappointing or caused embarrassment, he said.

In September 2014, the Grand Forks man reached a high of 475 pounds.

Ekren had to give up going to football and hockey games where seating was not big enough.

He wouldn't buy a vehicle with a center console, but only one with a full-bench front seat.

Instead of accepting a ride, he always would offer to drive because he couldn't be sure he'd fit into someone else's vehicle.

When he went to events, he'd make excuses to be dropped off at the door.

He no longer could mow his own lawn.

On his first attempts at working out at a gym, "it took me longer to get my shoes on and get ready than the time spent working out."

"When you're extremely heavy, there are things you miss out on, things can't do," he said. "You walk in somewhere and people notice you. You stand out.

"At restaurants, they don't ask you if you want a booth."

In February 2015, Ekren's doctor recommended he start working with a registered dietitian with Altru's weight management program, which proved to be a pivotal decision.

For 570 days, he's been capturing his physical activities and food intake on an app, Fitness Pal, which is monitored by the dietitian who responds with suggestions or encouragement.

He's walking and riding bicycle regularly and, most recently, he has added weight lifting to his exercise routine to increase muscle mass.

"Now I'm exercising 65 minutes daily and eating healthier than I ever have in my life," he said.

Ekren, who participated in Altru's "Run for Your Buns 5K" recently, plans to participate in the Wild Hog 5K marathon next month in Grand Forks.

Maintain lifestyle

When Ekren has reached his goal weight he will have lost 290 pounds. His waist, which once measured 64 inches, is now 34 inches.

"I anticipate staying around 190," he said. "At 52, I'm in better shape than I was at 32. I enjoy my new lifestyle."

He can do things again, such as playing hockey, that he had given up, he said. "It's really satisfying to get back on skates. It felt so good."

"I spent my 30s and 40s being out of shape. Now I want to spend my 50s and the rest of the time being fit."

Looking back, he said, comments from friends and family about his weight were not helpful, Ekren said. "You've got to make the decision for yourself."

Everyone's weight-loss journey is personal, Jones said.

"Find a plan that works for you," he said.

"Find an exercise program that you enjoy—if it doesn't work, find something that will."

Quick tips ...

on how to start and stick to a weight-loss plan

• Be aware of the "triggers" (situations, events, emotional upset) that prompt you to eat in unhealthy ways.

• Find a plan or group that works for you.

• Find an exercise that you enjoy and works for you; if your first choice doesn't, try another.

• Cut your overall weight loss down to size by setting and focusing on a monthly goal.

• Don't let excuses stop you from starting or continuing to exercise.

• Use dietary apps that record daily measurements of consumed calories, carbohydrates, protein, etc., in comparison to your goals.

• Use wearable fitness devices that keep track of physical activity, exercise, food, weight and sleep, such as Fitbit or Fitness Pal.

• When you've made plans to eat out, go online and check out the restaurant menu in advance so you can make healthier, less impulsive choices once you're there.

Ready to make a change?

Here are a few options to jumpstart your journey to a healthier lifestyle:

• Altru Health System: Weight Management Program.

• Call: (701) 780-6729.

• Email: weightmanagement@altru.org.

Sanford Health: Weight Management Center,1717 S. University Drive, Fargo.

Call: (701) 234-4111 or (800) 437-4010, ext. 4111.

Weight Watchers:

• Tuesdays: 5:15 p.m.

• Thursdays: 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m.

• Saturdays: 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m.

• Meeting location: Southtowne Square, 2650 32nd Ave. South, Grand Forks (doors open 30 minutes before meeting starts).

• Groups also meet regularly in many other communities in this area; visit www.weightwatchers.com for times and locations.

Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center: 2534 17th Ave. S. Suite A, Grand Forks.

Call: (701) 746-9608 or (866) 706-4042.