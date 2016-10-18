The previous hotel at the northwest end of the lake was run for years by Dora and Clarice Buhn after their parents died. They would come up every spring from Minneapolis and open the hotel with its cafe. They would close up again each November.

Meanwhile, they would fry chicken and make pie. They would gather in the goodness of their garden, and they had a steady clientele — especially for Sunday dinner. In those years, only people they knew could make reservations. No strangers were allowed at the inn.

When they no longer could continue running the hotel, they moved on. But their old hotel was replaced by the Inn at Maple Crossing with Jim and Nan Thomasson at the helm.

This fall, the chicken dinners and lemon meringue pie still continue at the site where the old hotel was replaced. The new inn was built and has been operated by the Thomassons for 20 years.

Today, people still are required to make reservations to come for lunch or dinner during the week or for Sunday chicken dinner. Some groups make overnight reservations. Most visitors browse through an elegant gift stop run by Nan.

The gracious dining room, with its chandeliers and windows all around, welcomes guests. There is soft music and tables set with cloth napkins cascading from the goblets.

Jim Thomasson, who is the chef and often server, wears a white apron as he welcomes guests. For lunch on a recent weekday, he recited four different choices, including fruited chicken with a side salad and roll. There were Swedish meatballs, chicken on rice and a New York deli melt.

The dining room is quiet and good for conversation. On a day in October, I was enjoying lunch with AP, JO, MS and DO—Ann Porter, Jan Olson, Marijo Shide and her Colorado niece, Dee Owre, who spends summers at the lake.

We talked of the days when people came by train or horse and buggy to Maple Lake.

The Thomassons came in 1992 from the East Coast, where he had been a professor at Georgetown University. They had the new hotel built for an opening in 1995. That, they look back on as "seven days a week for 12 months a year for 20 years."

Now their peaceful place with 16 guest rooms overlooking the lake and the restaurant are up for sale. For now though, it's business as usual. The Thomassons are not leaving. She grew up as Nan Maves in Crookston. And they have their home right next to the hotel.

The Inn at Maple Crossing

Mentor, Minn.

• Proprietors: Jim and Nan Thomasson.

• Reservations required: (218) 637-6600.

• Seating for 45.

• Report card: Meals served in leisurely fashion in Victorian-style dining room. Cost is $9.75 for luncheon, $16.95 for dinner and $22.95 for three-course dinner. Additional cost for beverage with meals.