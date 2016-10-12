MARILYN HAGERTY: Euclid's One-N-Only is a gem

The One-N-Only Bar and Restaurant in Euclid, Minn., serves a long list of burgers, plus tasty steaks, ribs and seafood.

The One-N-Only, a bar and restaurant in nearby Euclid, Minn., seems to be a well-kept secret. A reader recently messaged The Eatbeat to say it's a gem in Polk County.

The food is very good, the premises very clean with knotty pine walls and light furniture, according to the reader. So, with Sue Huus (SH) and Susie Shaft (SS), I headed north of East Grand Forks on Minnesota Highway 220. At first it seems you can't get there from here. But you can if you try. It's an adventure taking bits of County Roads 20 and 19 over to Euclid on U.S. Highway 75.

It might be easier at night just to drive to Crookston and find Euclid a dab north on Highway 75.

Seven cement steps lead up to the door of the white building that houses One-N-Only. Inside, there's an area finished with knotty pine with some tables and a few gaming machines. It's suitable for families. A few steps down, there's a small bar and a few comfortable booths.

The attraction is the food. Steaks and ribs served here are fresh, not frozen. They come out of a clean and orderly kitchen where Chris Weiland has been presiding as owner for 14 years. Before that, his parents — Marilyn and Henry Weiland — ran the Euclid cafe, which they established in 1991.

And she often is around with friendly banter. Evangeline Goulet is now the only steady help at One-N-Only, where guests can range from one to 35 in less than an hour.

They believe in making their own french fries that actually taste like potatoes. And the Weilands insist, "We are not Pizza Corner."

They make their own pizza.

With SS and SH, I studied the menu. We ordered and shared ribs and walleye. We nodded and agreed, you rarely would find any better than in this small, remote cafe. We also agreed an evening meal would be better than midday at One-N-Only.

Anytime of day works, though. One-N-Only has a long list of burgers and sandwiches with side orders and appetizers available. And there's a section of salads and another with appetizers.

Along with eating walleye and the ribs, we enjoyed visiting with other patrons. A rural worker in a booth said he stops in every day for a full meal.

"It's such a big serving, I take it out to the field the next day and keep the food hot inside the tractor," he said. "Once you come here, you always come back."

One-N-Only Restaurant and Bar

13267 U.S. Highway 75

Euclid, Minn. 56722

• Telephone: (218) 281-2118.

• Owner and chef: Chris Weiland.

• Hours: Opens 9 a.m. and closes 1 a.m. every day except for 3 p.m. closing Monday.

• Specialties: Steaks, ribs, seafood.

• Report card: Unique, fresh, not-frozen homemade meals in friendly, clean surroundings.