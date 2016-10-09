Grand Forks man grows micro vineyard

Dozens of bottles of wine are stored in the basement wine cellar of the Sagaser home. (Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

Pat Sagaser clips clusters of Marquette grapes, one of about 15 varieties of grapes she and her husband grow in the family's backyard vineyard south of Grand Forks. (Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

A cluster of Marquette grapes await picking in the vineyard. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Steve and Pat Sagaser produce white and red wines using North Dakota grapes from their own and other vineyards. (Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

Steve Sagaser stops to check on a row of vines as he and his wife, Pat, harvest this year's grape crop in the "micro vineyard" at their home south of Grand Forks. (Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald)

Nestled within leafy, 6-foot-high vines shrouded in netting, clusters of grapes have turned dark bluish-purple and appear ready for picking.

Steve Sagaser stands in the midst of rows of grape plants in a "micro vineyard" in the backyard of his home on the outskirts of Grand Forks. He reaches into the web of intertwined vines to cup the maturing fruit in his hand.

The grapes are smaller and grow in tighter clusters than grapes typically seen in the local grocery. A single bunch of grapes fits neatly in the length of his open hand.

"Wine grapes tend to be small," says Steve, a horticulturist with the North Dakota State University Extension office that serves Grand Forks County. He and his wife, Pat, grow about 15 grape varieties for on-site wine production.

"This is Petite Pearl," he says. "It was developed by a private breeder in Hugo, Minn., Tom Plocher, who started working on this in the '90s. It takes 10 to 15 years to develop a grape variety. They have to be tested for so many conditions."

Steve's vines were planted four years ago, but it takes a couple of years for the plant's root system and branches to develop.

"We had some (grapes) last year; we will get twice as much this year. The wine is just heavenly."

Plastic netting around the vines is meant to discourage birds, deer and yellow jackets from munching on the produce.

"When they go from green to purple, the birds go after them," Steve says.

His vineyard also attracts hungry deer.

"The deer are bold," he says. "Without the netting, we wouldn't have a grape left."

As he strolls through the six rows of vines, he says about 20 percent of his grapes are the Petite Pearl variety, more than any other in his vineyard.

"These are Marquette, developed at the University of Minnesota," he points out. "They make a great red wine. We hope to get three or four gallons (from these) this year."

He also grows three types of Frontenac grapes—Frontenac, a dark-red grape; Frontenac Gris, which produces a light rose' wine, and Frontenac Blanc, "a true white grape," he says. "All three are very hardy here."

The deer that treat his vineyard as a free lunchroom "prefer the Frontenac Blanc."

They also like the Crimson Pearl grapes.

"They use the vines like dental floss," peeling off the grapes as they run the vines through their teeth, he says, holding up a denuded vine. "See how clean they are?"

Professional interest

Steve has become fascinated with growing grapes not only as a personal pastime, but also so he can better advise people who call his office with questions on grape-growing in this area.

"I experiment to see what would grow here. When people call, I can say I've had personal experience (with a particular grape) and can say, 'Don't waste your time.'"

"There's a fair amount of people in Grand Forks who grow grapes to make juice," he says.

He also shares insights with colleagues, plant scientists at NDSU Extension in Fargo, who are working "to develop a grape that will be hardy from northern North Dakota to the southeast part of the state," he says.

"We want to develop one or two good white grapes and one or two good red grapes."

Because of the complexity of the work, the varieties won't be available to the industry for about six years.

Steve, who serves on the board of directors of the North Dakota Grape and Wine Association, says the state's wine industry is growing. He estimates about 14 are in business.

"It's an exciting time to see this happening—to see what kind of grapes we can grow locally as well as how we can promote the industry."

Wineries "have no trouble marketing the wine," he says. "But right now there's a crunch; there are wineries that need fruit. They are looking for fruit—whether it's grapes, apples, pears, any kind of fruit they can find."

He's pleased that several departments of state government, including North Dakota Tourism, have joined the effort to promote in-state wineries.

Good growing season

In spite of an unwelcome frost that hit much of the Upper Midwest from Montana to Michigan in mid-May, the grape-growing season was good, Steve says.

Ideal grape-growing conditions are "dry and warm," he says. "We had lots of rain from late July through August, which wasn't helpful."

Before harvesting the grapes, Steve checks a sample for sugar content, using a hand-held instrument, called a "refractometer." He also tests for the acid level using other equipment.

"As the sugar level goes up, the acid level goes down," he says.

"You have to have enough sugar for the yeast to make alcohol. The alcohol keeps the wine from spoiling."

When optimum sugar and acid levels are reached, Steve and Pat pick and crush the grapes using equipment with an auger that separates the stems from the fruit.

He sprinkles the bucket of grapes with potassium metabisulfite powder.

"It cleans the slate and kills off bad bacteria," he says. "You wait 24 hours, then put the wine yeast in and it starts to ferment."

After several days, it will be pressed to separate the new wine from the pulp and the product is moved to a different fermentor.

The wine will be ready to bottle next June or July, he says. They expect to bottle white wines in March or April.

'A lot of work'

"Growing grapes is not for everyone; it's an awful lot of work," says Steve, noting that, despite the work involved, he has become "passionate" about it.

"It starts as a hobby, turns into a passion and then it consumes your time. I'm out here two or three nights a week."

"I think it overtakes us a bit," Pat says.

"(The vines) are pruned severely in spring and again off and on during the summer and fall," he says. "I want to have my major pruning done by mid-May."

The couple's early adventures in wine-making bely their current expertise.

Their first attempt at making wine, in 1973, was a "disaster," Steve says. "We followed an old recipe. We didn't use winemaking yeast; we used bread yeast. It didn't have a good flavor.

"We were young; maybe we drank it too soon."

They quit.

"I always liked fruit," Steve says. "But I was busy with family and work."

They started up again about 12 years ago.

Limitations

Steve and Pat do not sell their wine; they give most of it away, he says. In North Dakota, anyone planning to sell it must have a state and federal licenses.

North Dakota permits a single-adult household to produce 100 gallons of wine a year.

"Households with two adults can produce a maximum of 200 gallons a year," he says, but that number does not increase in households with more than two adults.

The Sagasers produced about 100 gallons of wine last year, Steve says. "That equates to about 500 bottles."

They have made cherry, gooseberry, rhubarb, apple, strawberry, wild plum and chokecherry wine.

"Wild plum was very good," Pat says.

"Apple, when it's done right, is very very good," Steve says.

Some produce should be out of bounds though.

"It should be illegal to make wine out of beets," he says.

The label on their wine reads, "Sagaser '73 Cellars," a reference to "the year we made our first batch of wine and the year we were married," Pat said.

"That's the cool thing about making your own wine," says Steve, who designs and prints the labels. "You can call it whatever you want."

What intrigues him most about winemaking is "that it allows a person to be creative," he says. "Each year is different. There are tweaks you can do to improve the wine. It's a way to express yourself.

"It's easy to make bad wine out of good fruit. It's hard to make good wine out of bad fruit. And it's even harder to make good wine out of good fruit."

Most people have low expectations of homemade wine, he says.

"There's wine made at home, and there's homemade wine," Pat says. "This is wine made at home."