A sign that says ''Responsibility Road'' leads into the huge, orderly lunch room at Discovery School in Grand Forks.

I recently joined second-graders from Megan Carlson's class. It was Friday, and they were serving turkey tidbits with mashed potatoes. I also picked up a slice of whole wheat bread along with some corn and a salad.

The line moves quickly. I paid $3 to the cashier as a guest. And I followed a group of second-graders to an eating area with Emerson Eastman. She's the girl who wrote and invited me to Discovery School, the newest school in Grand Forks on the southwest edge of the city.

Choices on the cafeteria-style food line add up to good nourishment. The turkey tidbits offered on Fridays often draw adults for lunch.

You don't dawdle over lunch at Discovery because recess is coming up next for the second-graders I visited. We talked about food. They are OK with turkey tidbits, but they have other favorites. Among them sloppy Joes, pancakes, cheese sticks, chicken strips. Yes, and yogurt.

My young friend Emerson is good with turkey tidbits. She also likes strawberries, milk, brown bread and corn.

Several of them said they like pancakes. Another asked if I knew kiwi is a fruit and watermelon is a vegetable. And I wondered who wants to argue with a 7-year-old.

To make a lunch, the child nutrition program at Grand Forks schools says you need fruit or juice and a vegetable. And in the three- to five-item total there should be grains, milk, protein such as fish or chicken, fruit or juice and vegetables.

Discovery School, Grand Forks

• Principal: Ali Parkinson.

• Head cook: Tracy Thorpe.

• Costs: $1.10 for breakfast, $2.10 for lunch, $3 for guests.

• Lunch hours: 11:10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Report card: Plenty of choices await students in the lunchroom. The room is large and light with windows along the east wall.