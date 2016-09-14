Marilyn Hagerty: Even the everyday seems special at Nordhem

KARLSTAD, Minn. — Very good food with a Swedish flair is served at the Nordhem Restaurant in this northern Minnesota town with a population of 769.

Unlike most small-town cafes, this one is large and beautifully decorated in a Swedish theme.There are fine wooden booths and tables. The restaurant is rich with beautiful Scandinavian rosemaling and designs in tones of sage green, harvest gold and rose.

The restaurant building includes a banquet facility and a Scandinavian Heritage Center, where visitors can browse. And where they find not one — but four — state-of-the-art restrooms.

The three of us almost forgot we had come to Karlstad to eat because there was so much to see. With Susie Shaft (SS) and Sue Huus (SH), I settled into a table about noon at the back of the restaurant.

Pannkakor, or Swedish pancakes ($4.95), are served spread with lingonberry preserves or strawberries and whipped cream. There are other traditional breakfast items along with lattes, mochas, macchiatos and Chai tea.

The homemade vegetable, beef and barley soup appealed to me. And when I noticed there was raisin cream pie with a homemade crust, I needed that, too. It was a nice meal.

Just like home

SS and SH agreed that the Nordhem offered food like that we used to eat long ago at home. And cooks at the Nordhem have ways of making everyday foods appealing. With an extra effort, they top ordinary pudding with whipped cream and then sprinkle on bits of chocolate cookies. They serve coffee, for instance, in cups with a saucer.

Signature sandwiches include the Lillehammer ($7.99) made with chicken breast paired with ham and Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun. And there's a Swedish meatball sandwich ($6.99) with provolone cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Nordhem offers the usual pop and sodas. But it also has 1919 root beer—$2.75 by the mug.

On Sundays, there is a buffet at the restaurant. Every day, the restaurant is open for area customers as well as people who travel along Highway 11 to and from Lake of the Woods. The restaurant is owned by Wikstrom Telephone Co. with headquarters in Karlstad. And the town also is headquarters for Matrix. Along with the restaurant on the wide, clean main street, there's a variety and gift store called Nordisk Hemslojd. It's another reason to spend time in Karlstad.

Nordhem Restaurant and Heritage Center

Karlstad, Minn.

• Telephone: (218) 436-2000.

• Owner: Wikstrom Enterprises.

• Manager: Sue Peterson.

• Hours: Opens 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday; closes at 2 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

• Report card: A unique restaurant facility in the "Moose Capitol of the North" with limited weekday hours and a buffet on Sunday. Everyday food has a Scandinavian flare. Menu is extensive. Prices are reasonable.