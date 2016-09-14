CHEF JESS: Mix it up with a seasonal salad

The flavors of fall come alive in this salad of Roasted Fennel, Pear and Bacon. (Grand Forks Herald Photo by Jessica Karley Rerick)

Although I had every intention of eating well throughout my entire pregnancy, I seem to have gotten a little off track the past two months. OK, probably more like six months, but what can I say, the baby really likes ice cream.

One thing that's helping me get back on track, though, is my garden and passion for fall salads.

I love fall salads because of the wide variety of produce that's in season and ready to use. A few of my favorites are roasted beets, potatoes, apples, pears or butternut squash. I also tend to use heartier add-ins such as roasted nuts or creamy cheeses. But fall's bounty doesn't end there: Delicious grains or beans also can be cooked, chilled and served on top. A few of my favorites are red or black beans and quinoa. If I ever feel I'm in need of a nutritional boost, I load my salad with as many of these toppings as I can find in my fridge.

And who says salads have to be served cold? Warm, caramelized fruits or crisp bacon are a popular twist — and they're even better when paired on the same salad to maximize the flavor.

Any salad would not be complete without a delicious dressing. My favorites, because I usually have loaded up on creamy cheeses, are zippy vinaigrettes that stand up to the bolder flavors of the fall-themed toppings. A vinaigrette is easy to throw together and often can be mixed up with items you already have on hand. Once you know the basics, you can create any flavor you like.

How to make a vinaigrette dressing:

• Use the right ratio of vinegar to oil. Stick with 1:2 or 1:3 vinegar to oil. I keep my oil pretty basic by using mostly olive oil, but you could experiment with other oils. For the vinegars, stick to simple flavors and don't go with anything too crazy. Fake will taste fake.

• Don't forget an emulsifier. This will help your dressing stay on the creamier side and keep the oil and vinegar from separating. I like to use dijon or spicy brown mustard. Finely chopped garlic also will help.

• Season your dressing with salt and pepper. Don't be shy.

• Sweeten it up, too, if you like. One of my favorite ways to sweeten a dressing will add a hint of tartness as well (two birds with one stone). I like to add fruit juice or a fruit juice concentrate instead of simply using sugar. My favorites are orange or apple.

• Don't add fresh herbs until right before serving. If you are going to store your dressing in the fridge, the herbs will lose their flavor and bright color.

• Store any leftover dressing in a glass container in the fridge for up to one week. This allows you to make larger batches of dressing.

Classic Vinaigrette Dressing

¼ cup white or red wine vinegar

½ to ¾ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, fresh, grated

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Whisk until smooth. Store in refrigerator for up to one week.

Mixed Greens with Roasted Fennel, Pear and Bacon

2 pears, cut into 12 slices. Avoid soft pears; use firmer ones such as D'Anjou or Bosc.

1 bulb of fennel, sliced thin

6 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

4 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon cracked black peppers

1 bag of baby greens

1 bag of chopped romaine

1 cup shaved parmesan

Apple Dijon Vinaigrette

½ cup apple juice concentrate

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

2 tablespoons pear vinegar

6 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the fennel, pears and bacon on a greased baking sheet. Sprinkle with brown sugar and black pepper. Bake for 10 minutes or until the pears are tender and the sugar begins to caramelize. Remove the pan from the oven and let cool slightly.

Meanwhile, combine the first 3 ingredients of the vinaigrette. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine 2 bags of greens. Toss gently with dressing until the lettuce is lightly coated. You will have extra. Top the salad greens with warm fennel mixture and parmesan cheese.

Candied Walnuts, Beets and Goat Cheese Salad

For the Salad (divide ingredients between 2 plates):

½ cup candied walnuts

4 cups baby greens

½ cup sliced roasted beets

½ cup crumbled goat cheese

Orange Chive Vinaigrette

¼ cup orange juice concentrate

Chives

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

Directions: In small bowl, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients until combined. Set aside. Plate salads and top with dressing. There will be extra.