Die-hard sports fans head for the bar area of Buffalo Wild Wings. Casual patrons who like the burgers as well as the wings choose booths or tables. On a recent visit, I opted for the sunroom with windows along three sides.

Because wasps had claimed the outdoor patio area, the customers were all inside on the last Sunday of August. This is the time of year when UND students also show up in droves.

The central part of the menu features boneless and traditional wings in serving sizes ranging from $6.79 to $20.29. And there's a traditional and boneless wings combo with french fries and coleslaw for $15.99. Sauces and seasonings range from a sweet barbecue to hot-hot-hot sauces. One called Blazin' is described as "so good, it's scary."

I would not recommend it to the average customer because it's way too hot. Midrange is better.

Some of the large, sturdy menus are slightly sticky from handling and could be replaced — or gently wiped.

There is a section on the menu with boneless or traditional wings for children 12 and younger. And Buffalo Wild Wings draws many families.

On a recent evening before a UND volleyball game, I ordered a Black and Blue Burger. Suzie Shaft (SS) ordered a Bacon Cheeseburger, and Sue Huus (SH) tried the Pulled Pork sandwich. We were pleased with the orderly and well-paced service. SH enjoyed the coleslaw incorporated in her sandwich.

On its orderly gold-and-black menu, Buffalo Wild Wings features chicken tenders with macaroni and cheese. And there are six salads and side salads.

Buffalo Wild Wings has a special appeal to many residents of Grand Forks who remember Sally Wold Smith. She is a graduate of Red River High School who has moved up the ranks and is CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings. From its base in Minneapolis, the restaurant chain now has grown worldwide to 840 Wild Wings restaurants.

Servers wear similar gray shorts with the number 82 on all of them. The number signifies the year Wild Wings was established 34 years ago in 1982.

Still, not long ago, a patron sidled up to a manager and asked who wore the number 82. He thought she was so nice-looking and hadn't noticed all the servers wear the same number.

Buffalo Wild Wings

2717 Columbia Road S., Grand Forks

• Telephone: 775-9464.

• Owner: Todd and Susan LaHaise.

• General manager: Jeff Groven.

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

• Report card: Lively, well-organized, sports-style restaurant and bar featuring chicken wings. Seating for 300. Average tab ranges from $12 to $24.