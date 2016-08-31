EATBEAT: Culver's: So many choices, it's almost bewildering

"Step up. Step up," said a server at one of the three ordering stations inside Culver's the other day.

Culver's is one of those places with so many choices it is almost bewildering. It's comfortable to most customers who go there more often. Or maybe they are quicker at making up their minds.

At length, I ordered chicken rice soup, a small "Butter Burger" with mustard and dill pickle slices. And I asked for water. Then I got a big paper "glass" and took it over to the beverage dispenser. I got some soda that slipped in with my water. It was all right.

My check came to $7.91. The burger meat was good. The bun a tad on the soft side. The soup was very thick. It had a good flavor.

As I ate, during the midafternoon, there were customers I could tell were from neighboring towns. This is a place where they find a wholesome meal for a reasonable price.

Several times this summer I have met friends visiting in Grand Forks for a meal at Culver's. There you know they have a wide choice. Children love it. There's no hassle over the check because you all pay at the counter.

Car show

For some, Thursday evening is the time to eat at Culver's. The restaurant has long welcomed people who fancy vintage cars on display and like to gather and compare notes.

Culver's is attractive. The ceilings are high. The windows are all around. Servers from the counter deliver orders to tables and are fairly quick about clearing off tables. They seem to check the restrooms, which rated at least a B for cleanliness on a hot August afternoon.

Culver's promotes a flavor a day in its frozen custard. The flavor for this day, August 31, is Oreo Overload. Along with short orders, the restaurant features sandwiches, salads and full dinners. They offer fried chicken, North Atlantic cod, jumbo shrimp, beef pot roast and chopped steak.

Sherri Didrikson has been owner and manager of Culver's in Grand Forks since it opened 13 years ago. The first Culver's restaurant was opened in 1984 by Craig and Lea Culver in their home town of Sauk City, Wis.

They featured Culver's Butter Burgers and fresh, frozen custard. They gradually branched out to serve a full menu.

For those who watch calories and want a well-balanced meal, the literature readily available at the restaurant is helpful. Seasoned green beans, for instance, that come with the chicken sandwich value basket add 130 calories.

And the server who told me to "Step up, step up," when I came in was there with a friendly farewell. Even though I am not, he was calling me "darling" as I left.

Culver's of Grand Forks

3451 32nd Ave. S.

• Telephone: 772-9199.

• Owner and operator: Sherri Didrikson.

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

• Report card: Culver's rates high grades for being a well-organized restaurant with endless choices. Comfortable seating for 175 in booths and tables, with additional meeting room that can accommodate up to 45. Servers are cheery. Large tree-lined parking lot and window service are a plus.