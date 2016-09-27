Who do you think you are?

Donovan Wadholm, a hairstylist in Grand Forks, has had his DNA tested and, much to his surprise, he discovered he’s not all Norwegian, as he always had thought. PHOTO BY ERIC HYLDEN/GRAND FORKS HERALD

You've probably seen the TV commercial about the man who says he always thought he was German, only to find out, through Ancestry.com, he was Scottish.

He ends up trading his lederhosen for a kilt.

Have people in this area—heavily populated with families who trace their roots to Scandinavia and Germany—had a similar experience?

Donovan Wadholm, of Grand Forks, said at first the idea of learning about his ethnic heritage through home DNA testing was not appealing.

"I had no interest," said Wadholm, a hairstylist who has owned and operated Donovan's Hair Salon for decades. "Being Norwegian—that was way too narcissistic."

Although Ancestry.com may be the most well-known DNA testing company, due to the plethora of TV ads, several businesses provide this service.

Scientific breakthroughs in the past few years have made it possible for people to obtain more information and insight into their ancestral background.

For consumers, it means taking a simple saliva test can open the door to millions of family trees, billions of historic records and a breakdown of their ethnicities.

100 percent Norwegian?

Growing up, Donovan had been told by family members he was 100 percent Norwegian, he said. "'You're related to Ragnar,' relatives told me." (Ragnar was a legendary Viking ruler, king and hero.)

He thought his ancestors might have a tie to Sweden because his great-grandfather's last name was Larsen, until he emigrated to the U.S.

"S-e-n at the end of the name usually suggests Swedish or Danish," he said.

Immigrating through Ellis Island in New York, his great-grandfather changed his name to Wadholm, after an island where he had lived off the coast of Norway, he said.

Donovan's wife, Cheryl, who had had her DNA tested, kept encouraging him to do it, too.

Eventually, Donovan sent a DNA sample to 23andMe, which has been providing home DNA testing services since 2007.

"You (fill out) an application, send in $100, they send a kit, you spit into a tube, seal it and send it off," he said. "Five to six weeks later, you get an email."

He was surprised by the results, he said.

"I found out I am 87 percent Norwegian—and a small part black and Jew."

He also learned he was a little bit Swedish.

At a Wadholm family reunion out West, when he told relatives about these results, they were not "amenable ... (to) the Swede part," he said with a chuckle.

He also learned that he is 2.7 percent Neanderthal, the earlymen noted for their prominent brow bone and short forehead.

"Apparently, if you sneeze when you eat dark chocolate and have less back hair, you have Neanderthal in you," he said. "Less back hair. Seems like it should be 'more back hair,' right?"

"That accounts for the swarthy-looking Wadholm Norwegians. That Neanderthal goes a long way toward wiping out recessive genes like blond hair and blue eyes."

DNA testing businesses vary in the services they offer, Donovan said.

With 23andMe, "you can post as much information or as little as you want," he said. That makes it possible for you to connect with relatives—some of whom may be unknown to the client.

"They ask if you want to take a medical survey to be shared with the medical community only (which makes it possible for researchers) to learn more about disease."

"23andMe also gives you some carrier status (information)," Cheryl said, referring to identifiable genetic markers that are linked to certain diseases or disease conditions.

"It may not affect your health, but it may affect the health of your family, if you are a carrier."

More British than Norwegian

Cheryl, who had gotten the idea to do DNA-testing from her daughter, also was surprised by the results she received.

"I was supposed to be Norwegian. Turned out I was only 15 percent. Dad was supposed to be 100 percent," she said. "I teased my mom and asked if she (had been) fooling around.

"She was 85 at the time. She said, 'It would have been immaculate conception,'" Cheryl said, laughing.

"I'm pretty much English," she said.

The breakdown was: 75 percent British, 15 percent Scandinavian, 7 percent Finnish or northwestern Russian, 3 percent "trace" regions and less than 1 percent European, she said.

Cheryl's mother, Phyllis Ekeland, Grand Forks, had her DNA tested after her daughter did.

Asked if her mother was surprised by the results, Cheryl said, "Not so much." They generally confirmed what Ekeland had thought about her lineage.

"She knew she was English ... and thought she was a little German," Cheryl said.

Ekeland found out she is 46.7 percent British and Irish, 28.1 percent "broadly northwest European," 15.5 percent French and German, 7.8 percent Scandinavian, 1.6 percent "broadly European" and 0.2 percent "broadly Southern European," Cheryl said.

Interest piqued

Since taking the DNA test, Donovan's interest in his ethnic background has been piqued.

"As you go along, you go from uninterested to becoming interested in spurts," he said. "I'm more interested in 25,000 years ago than 125 years ago."

But he doesn't appear to take any of this too seriously.

The results clients receive "are suggestive of genetic markers," he said. "They suggest only the part of Northern Europe that (your ancestors) are probably from."

"There were no geopolitical lines 8,000 years ago," he said.

Over time, given the migratory movement of various groups for expansion or warring purposes, he questions the "purity" of any ethnic group.

"It wasn't just the Norwegians who got around," Donovan said. "The Moroccans got around, too."

But sometimes the search for one's family roots can backfire, revealing some unsettling family secrets, he said.

"Our daughter has a friend in another state who found out she had a half sister," Cheryl said. "It was pretty crazy."