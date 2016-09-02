Ideas for ways to enjoy summer's last hurrah

Families can take in the stunning scenery in a canoe trip on the Pembina River near the Brickmine Bridge in northeastern North Dakota.

Relax with a glass of your favorite wine at one of the growing number of wineries in the region.

Biking through Itasca State Park, 30 miles south of Bemidji, Minn., is a wonderful way to spend quality time outdoors with the family.

The Gingras Trading Post State Historic Site, northeast of Walhalla, N.D., preserves the 1840s home and trading post built by Antoine Gingras, a prominent fur trader and Metis legislator.

Floral displays and water features make for an idyllic landscape at the International Peace Garden, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border north of Dunseith, N.D.

Step across the headwaters of the Mississippi River at Itasca State Park.

Labor Day weekend is a great time to enjoy a family hike on the Tetreault Overlook along the Pembina River Gorge near Walhalla, N.D.

Summer is drifting to a close, but there's still time to get outside, connect with nature and the history of this area, and enjoy the warm breezes and soothing temperatures.

Labor Day weekend, the last long weekend of the season, is a great time to head out of town. Make it a day trip or, with a little planning, a couple of days and send off the season by doing something that's a little out of the ordinary.

Hike the Pembina Gorge:

West of Walhalla, N.D., the Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area offers some of the most beautiful scenery in North Dakota. The gorge provides an idyllic setting for canoeing, hiking, biking, horseback riding and wildlife observing. The trail, which winds through this rugged and sheltered valley, is open at no charge.

While you're in the northeast corner of the state, stop by the Gingras State Historic Site, near Walhalla, and the International Peace Garden, near Dunseith, N.D.

The Gingras site features a two-story, exposed-log trading post and clapboard house built by Metis legislator Antoine Gingras in the 1840s.

The International Peace Garden is a colorful horticultural haven that celebrates our country's enduring friendship with our Canadian neighbors.

Go biking at a state park:

At Itasca State Park, Minnesota's oldest state park and the site of the headwaters of the Mississippi River, you can rent a bike, get pedaling and enjoy some of the best bike trails in the country. Pick up your bike at Itasca Sports Rental (218-699-7251) at the boat landing; rates are $4.50 per hour or $25 for 24 hours.

Located 30 miles south of Bemidji, the park features trails shared with deer, chipmunks and squirrels. Birding is excellent—expect to see herons, ducks, owls, woodpeckers, chickadees and loons.

This weekend, park employees are offering a tour of historic structures and other activities, including geocaching from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a warm campfire as you sit back and learn about animal senses from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, enjoy "Music under the Pines" with Jim and Molly Bauer from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call (218) 699-7251 or email itasca.statepark@stae.mn.us.

Experience history:

Immerse yourself in another time at an old-fashioned threshing bee. You have a couple of choices that are not too far away.

In North Dakota, the annual Stump Lake Threshing Bee, near Pekin, is set for Sunday and Monday. Enjoy a thresherman's breakfast, craft show, a parade, tractor pull, live music and other entertainment, and demonstrations of grain threshing, sawmill and blacksmith skills, rope-making, lefse-making, quilting and spinning. Admission is $5 to $10. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stump Lake Village is located at the entrance of Stump Lake Park, 10 miles north of Pekin on ND Highway 1. For details, go to www.stumplakepark.com and click on Stump Lake Village.

In Minnesota, the annual Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion takes place Friday through Sunday at Rollag. Since it began in 1954, the event has grown to include hundreds of demonstrations and exhibits spread over 210 beautiful acres.

This year's show features the Great Minneapolis Line—steam engines, gas tractors and threshing equipment.

For more information, call (701) 212-2034 or go to www.rollag.com.

Visit a winery:

You can sip a glass of wine while you enjoy live music by Gordy Michael Bridgeford from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Richwood Winery, 10 miles north of Detroit Lakes, Minn., on Highway 34. Tasting room hours are from 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Call (218) 844-5990 or send email to info@RichwoodWinery.com.

For wine-tasting a bit closer to Grand Forks, visit a couple of wineries west of Fargo.

The 4E Winery, near Mapleton, N.D., is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. On Labor Day, the winery — named "Best Winery in North Dakota" by Yahoo Travel — is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to wine, fresh garden produce is available for sale.

For more information, call (701) 936-9692.

With its log-cabin tasting room overlooking Lake Buffalo, Maple River Winery and Distillery, at Casselton, N.D., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday year-round (plus, Sundays and evenings by appointment). There's no charge to sample wines (you must be at least 21 years old). From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, you can take a tour of the wine production area (tours also available at other times by appointment). Shop the wide selection of 200 Pride of Dakota products to go along with your wine sampling. Don't forget to taste the winery's most popular wine, strawberry rhubarb.

For more information, call (701) 347-5900.

More info ...

For more information on North Dakota travel destinations, call (800) 435-5663 or visit www.ndtourism.com.

For the same in Minnesota, go to www.ExploreMinnesota.com or call (888) 847-4866.

Both websites are bursting with ideas for places and events to enjoy this weekend. No matter what you and your family are craving, you'll find something that's well worth the cost of a trip.