Perkins brings Christmas show to Empire Arts

It's one of three stops the Scranton, N.D., native is making in her home state this month as part of her second annual holiday tour to promote her new Christmas album.

Entertaining for the whole family, the show offers a blend of traditional Christmas tunes presented with Perkins' modern spin. She involves her audience in fun crowd participation with singalongs to celebrate the holidays with great music, laughter and even her own original Christmas songs.

For tickets, go to www.empireartscenter.com or www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, call the Empire at (701) 746-5500 or visit: www.KatPerkinsMusic.com.

The arts center is at 415 DeMers Ave.

Moscow Ballet presents 'Nutcracker' in the Fritz

The Moscow Ballet ushers in the holiday season with a performance of the "Great Russian Nutcracker" ballet tonight in the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

The whole family will be enchanted by the larger-than-life props, a 60-foot Christmas tree and the spectacular Russian-made set and costumes that highlight the traditional Russian folklore style.

The show incorporates area student dancers who perform ancillary roles of "party children," "mice," "snowflakes," "angels" and more as part of the company's Dance with Us program. The opportunity allows young dancers the chance to be in a full-length production and experience firsthand authentic classical ballet with this Russian company.

Tickets, ranging from $30 to $70, may be purchased at the Fritz Auditorium box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information, call (800) 375-4068 or email cfa@und.edu.

Chamber group performs Monday in The Ember

Students of the Crescendo Chamber Music program will present a formal concert of small ensemble works at 7 p.m. Monday in The Ember in downtown Grand Forks.

The Crescendo Chamber Music group, one of the Northern Valley Youth Orchestras, is coached by Simona Barbu, with assistance from Lisa Bost and Dr. Gerald Gaul.

NVYO student-performers hail from the Grand Cities as well as other communities, including Thompson, Hatton and Mayville, N.D., and Thief River Falls, Crookston, Oslo and Plummer, Minn.

Admission is $5 and free for children 12 and younger.

The Ember is at 8 N. Third St.