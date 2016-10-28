Legends of Terror spooks all at Myra Museum

• Popejoy and Strand Jazz Duo will be performing from 7 to 9 tonight at Archives Coffee House at 3012 University Ave., Grand Forks, free of charge. Info: (701) 777-2815.

• The annual Legends of Terror is at 8 p.m. to midnight tonight and Saturday night at the Grand Forks Historical Society Myra Museum on Belmont Road in Grand Forks. Admission is $10, and children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: •" target="_blank">www.grandforkshistory.com/events/. • Nine and Numb's production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is at midnight tonight, Saturday and Monday in the Empire Arts Center, downtown, Grand Forks. Tickets are $15 and for mature audiences, age 18 and above. Prop bags will be available for purchase in the lobby. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• The Haunted Heritage Village is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the East Grand Forks Heritage Village, 20th St. N.W., next to Northland Technical College. The event is geared for pre-K through fifth-graders, but all are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Admission is free. Info: Haunted Heritage Village on Facebook.

• Annual Fall FUN Fest hosted by St. Michael's Church begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Social Hall in East Grand Forks. Live and silent auctions, prizes and complimentary wine. Attendees must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $25 per person and available for purchase at the Parish Office at 524 Fifth Ave. N, Grand Forks, or online at stmichaelsgf.weshareonline.org.

• The Hip-Hop Halloween Party is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the North Dakota Ballet Company, 1725 S. Washington St., Grand Forks. Cost is $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members and includes pizza, crafts, dancing, treats and more. Info: northdakotaballet.org.

• The Annual North Dakota Museum of Art Autumn Art Auction starts at 6:30 Saturday with beverages and hors d'oeuvres at the museum, with the live auction beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for nonmembers. Info: ndmoa.com.

• Haunted Stacks is 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Forks Public Library, 2110 Library Circle, Grand Forks. This free event includes mazes, ghoul games, monster treats and music. Info: gflibrary.com.

• Greatest Singing Groups of the '60s is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks. Performers will pay tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys and The Beatles. Tickets are $26 in advance and $30 at the door. Info: und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium/.

• The Halloween Hijinx Drag Show and Costume Contest opens its doors at 8 p.m., and the program begins at 9 p.m. Saturday in the East Grand Forks VFW. Admission is $10 per person at the door, and you must be 18 and older to attend. A dance will follow the program. Info: Halloween Hijinx Drag Show on Facebook.

• The Manvel Craft Show is from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in the Community Center in Manvel, N.D. Info: LoAnn Stadstad at (701) 741-4266.

• Trunk or Treat event for kids with disabilities and sensory issues is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in Lincoln Drive Park, Grand Forks. This is a barrier-free and accessible environment. Info: Call Joan Karpenko at (701) 330-8641.

• The Half Pint Haunt trick-or-treating event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Forks Historical Society Myra Museum on Belmont Road in Grand Forks. Admission is $3 per person or $10 per family. This event is a safe and nonfrightening environment. Info: •" target="_blank">www.grandforkshistory.com/events. • The Greater Grand Forks Music Teachers Association annual Harvest Recitals are at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m. Sunday at 4000 Valley Square, on 42nd Ave. S., Grand Forks. Free and open to the public. Info: (218) 773-3381.

• An Artful Healing class for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Altru Rehab Building, 1300 S. Columbia Road, second-floor cafeteria, Grand Forks. The class is taught by a local artist, and it is free to attend. To register, call LeAnne Kilzer at (701) 780-4717 or email her at lkilzer@altru.org.

• The Mission of Hope Banquet and Silent Auction is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Alerus Center. Proceeds will benefit the Northlands Rescue Mission. The speaker will be legendary basketball player and coach Irv Inniger. Info: Northlands Rescue Mission on Facebook, under Events.

• The River Walk Arts Gallery is open every from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is located in the River Cinema Mall at the north-door entrance. Info: riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

• "The Home Place: Homesteading in Clearwater County" is currently on display in the History Center in Shevlin, Minn. Fall hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. It also will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations gratefully accepted. Info: (218) 785-2000.

• The "Dear Margery" exhibit by artist-in-residence James Culleton is on display through Nov. 27 in the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND's campus. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: ndmoa.com.

• "Kittson County Skies" photo exhibit by photographer Megan Sugden is on display on Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 3 at Far North Spirits, 2045 220th Ave., Hallock, Minn. The artist captures the beauty and unique rural landscapes of northwest Minnesota enhanced by the northern lights and starry skies. Info: cheri@farnorthspirits.com.

• Doodle for Google submissions by students in grades K-12 are due Dec. 2. The theme is "What does the future look like? What I see for the future," and each doodle must incorporate the word Google. Info: www.google.com/doodles and click on Doodle 4 Google at the top of the site.

