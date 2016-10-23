"A Psychiatrist's Guide to Successful Retirement and Aging: Coping with Change," by H. Michael Zal, helps readers as they deal with the challenges of retirement and a new stage of life. This book delineates the broad spectrum of emotional, mental, physical and spiritual issues which often are encountered and provides ways they can be addressed.

"A Call to Mercy: Hearts to Love, Hands to Serve," by Mother Teresa and edited by Brian Kolodiejchuk, M.C., presents the words of the recently canonized Mother Teresa as they pertain to each of the Spiritual and Corporal Works of Mercy, along with previously unpublished testimonies of those who were close to her. Reflections and prayers also are included in each section to help the reader put these ideas into practice.

"Giants of the Lost World: Dinosaurs and Other Extinct Monsters of South America," by Donald R. Prothero, brings the exciting world of prehistoric South America to life. This book presents the latest research on creatures such as Giganotosaurus (much bigger than the T-Rex), "terror birds" and carnivorous marsupials, and also relates the tales of those who discovered them.

East Grand Forks

Campbell Library

In "Awesome Craft Stick Science," by Tammy Enz, readers can use craft sticks to perform cool experiments and create fun science-related projects.

In "Choose Your Own Career Adventure at the White House," by Kelly White, readers pick from eight different scenarios and experience" the next best thing to being there yourself" opportunities for interactive career exploration.

"The Science Behind Wonders of Sky," by Allan Morey, looks at the amazing sights to be seen in the sky. In the daytime, there may be unusual cloud formations, rainbows and moonbows. At night you might see a comet, meteorites or the Aurora Borealis. The book looks at some of these phenomena, explaining how and why they occur.

Monique Vescia provides readers with their own Broadway experience in "Choose Your Own Career Adventure on Broadway." Readers get to pick from eight different scenarios and experience "the next best thing to being there yourself" opportunities for interactive career exploration.