The Chiara String Quartet, which began its professional life in Grand Forks, has "made it to the top in the classical music world," said Laurel Reuter, museum director.

Members are Rebecca Fischer and Hyeyung Julie Yoon, violins; Jonah Sirota, viola; and Gregory Beaver, cello, and is known for playing its repertoire by memory.

The group has achieved a reputation as one of America's most respected ensembles, lauded for its "highly virtuosic, edge-of-the-seat playing," according to the Boston Globe.

The members are Hixson-Lied artists-in-residence at the Glenn Korff School of Music at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and were the Blodgett artists-in-residence at Harvard University from 2008 to 2014.

For the 2015-16 season, the Chiara was quartet-in-residence at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

High honors

The group has received numerous honors, including the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming for the 2010-11 season and a top prize at the Paolo Borciani International Competition.

Shortly after forming, the Chiara String Quartet was invited to Grand Forks in 2000 by Jenny Tarlin who, in her role as executive director of the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra, had applied for a grant from Chamber Music America for a "rural residency program" which placed emerging professional musicians in rural communities.

Tarlin collaborated with the UND Music Department, Grand Forks Public Schools and other partners to carry out the grant objectives and advance string music education in the community.

When the members of the quartet came to Grand Forks in 2000, they joined the UND music department as adjunct faculty, teaching there as well as conducting workshops to encourage and inspire younger students in local schools.

"They came here, and they were teachers, performers and worked with us in every possible way," Tarlin said.

The UND music department went from having no string teachers "to having four, Juilliard-trained string faculty."

Members of the Chiara String Quartet lived two years in Grand Forks, honing their skills and learning their repertoire.

Their impact is evidenced by the increased interest among young musicians in playing chamber music and the addition of two tenure-track positions for string faculty members at UND, Tarlin said.

Since they left Grand Forks, the quartet has returned for occasional performances.

"They're brilliant musicians," Tarlin said. "They simply engage audiences in a way that's unforgettable."

