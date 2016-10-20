THE LIST: Things to do in the Valley

• QuiltED CON 2016 is Friday through Sunday in the Alerus Center, Grand Forks. National and local quilting teachers will be featured. Info: North Star Quilters Guild Events on Facebook.

• United Day Nursery's Fall Festival and Silent Auction, celebrating 50 years, is at 5:30 p.m. Friday in United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St., Grand Forks. Enjoy games, a silent auction, concessions and hay rides. The event is free and open to the community. RSVP at uniteddaynursery.org.

• The final weekend of the Valley Corn Maize is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the maize located on U.S. Highway 2, east of East Grand Forks. Tickets are $7.50, plus tax, kids 36 inches and shorter are free. Also on Sunday is the Flashlight Dash Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring flashlights to run through the maize in the dark. Info: www.valleycornmaize.com.

• The Dakota Poker Tour: Listen Monster Stack starts at 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Canad Inn in Grand Forks. Info: Dakota Poker Tour/Listen Monster Stack event on Facebook.

• The final shows of the "Constellations" production by the Empire Theatre Company is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For mature audiences. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students and military. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• Saw-whet owl banding is happening from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Turtle River State Park near Arvilla, N.D. Come and go as you please, but first, get a vehicle pass, which is $5 for a daily pass or $25 for an annual pass. Info: Turtle River State Park/Saw-whet Owl Banding event on Facebook or call (701) 594-4445.

• Playing Friday in The Ember downtown at 8:30 p.m. is Nich Riveland and Mark Ryan. Info: Mark at (701) 330-3700.

• Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Alerus Center, Grand Forks. Superhero theme with bounce houses, breakfast, photos, door prizes and more. Info: aleruscenter.com.

• BUDS (Better Understanding Down Syndrome) Buddy Walk is 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the UND Wellness Center, 801 Princeton St., Grand Forks. Enjoy games, music, photo booth and more. Info: BUDS of Greater Grand Forks Buddy Walk on Facebook.

• A Free Halloween Family Day at the North Dakota Museum of Art is at 10 a.m. Saturday. The museum is located on UND's campus. Info: ndmoa.com.

• The Home, Sport and Travel Show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Alerus Center, Grand Forks. Tickets are $5. Info: aleruscenter.com.

• St. Anne's annual Soup and Sandwich Luncheon is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Anne's Guest Home, 524 17th St. N., Grand Forks. The craft, bake and variety sale, including Christmas items, starts at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $8. Info: (701) 746-9401.

• The North Dakota Woman of the Year celebration honoring Kathy Fick is from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Alerus Center. Kathy Fick is the Campus Minister at Christus Rex Lutheran Campus Center at UND. Info: North Dakota Women's Network on Facebook under events.

• The North Country Fiddle and Dance community dance is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the East Grand Forks Eagles Club, 227 10th St. N.W., East Grand Forks. Music by the O'Neils, with guitarist Adam Kiesling from the Twin Cities. All are welcome, donations at the door. Info: oneil@rrv.net.

• The Chiara String Quartet performs at 2 p.m. Sunday in the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND's campus, Grand Forks. Tickets are $10 for students, $18 for NDMOA members and $20 for nonmembers. Info: ndmoa.com.

• Documentary night sponsored by the International Human Rights Organization with guest speaker from the CVIC, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, The Loading Dock in the UND Memorial Union on campus with food from the Olive Garden. The film "Audrie and Daisy" will be shown, followed by discussion of the connection of alcohol, drugs and sexual situations that result in rape and sexual assault on campus. A suggested donation of $5 to $10 is welcome. Info: (701) 425-3763.

• The Black Cat Bash is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Season Community Center, 1110 Seventh Ave. S., Grand Forks. This event is for kids ages 8 and younger, and they are encouraged to wear costumes. Admission is a donation of one nonperishable food item per person. Info: gfparks.org.

• Tonic Sol Fa concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Empire Arts Center, downtown, Grand Forks. Ticket information: (701) 746-5500.

• An Artful Healing class for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Altru Rehab Building, 1300 S. Columbia Road, second floor cafeteria, Grand Forks. The class is taught by a local artist and it is free to attend. To register, call LeAnne Kilzer at (701) 780-4717 or email her at lkilzer@altru.org.

• "Our Town" production by Grand Forks Central High School is at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium, downtown, Grand Forks. Info: (701) 746-2411 for reservations.

• "Maize: Mysteries of Ancient Grain Exhibit" is on display through Thursday in the Grand Forks Public Library, Grand Forks. The exhibit is sponsored by the Paleontological Research Institution. Info: www.gflibrary.com.

• The River Walk Art Gallery is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. They are located in the River Cinema Mall, north door entrance. Info: riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

• The James Culleton artist-in-residence exhibit, "Dear, Margery" is on display through Nov. 27 in the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND campus and is free and open to the public. Hours of the museum are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: ndmoa.com.

• "Kittson County Skies" photo exhibit by photographer Megan Sugden is on display from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 3 at Far North Spirits, 2045 220th Ave., Hallock, Minn. The photographer captures the beauty and unique rural landscapes of northwest Minnesota enhanced by the northern lights and starry skies. Info: cheri@farnorthspirits.com.

• Doodle for Google submissions by students in grades K-12 are due Dec. 2. The theme is "What does the future look like? What I see for the future," and each doodle must incorporate the word Google. Info: www.google.com/doodles and click on Doodle 4 Google at the top of the site.

