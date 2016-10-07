UND Band and Wind Ensemble in the Fritz

UND's University Band and Wind Ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus. The concert will be conducted by James Popejoy.

The Wind Ensemble will play "Symphonic Suite" from "Star Trek" to honor the show's 50th anniversary. They also will play Roger Nixon's "Centennial Fanfare-March" and "La Belle Helene" by Jacques Offenbach.

The University Band will perform the theme song from "The Magnificent Seven" by Elmer Bernstein, along with Brian Balmages' "Nevermore" and John Philip Sousa's "The Fairest of the Fair."

Tickets will be available at the door for $7 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens and $14 per family.