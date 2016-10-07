THE LIST: ParaCon 2016

Zak Bagans, host of The Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures," will appear at ParaCon on Saturday in the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minn. )Mandatory Credit to The Travel Channel)

• ParaCon 2016, the sixth annual Paranormal Convention, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minn. Info: www.StarCasino.com .

• Nominations are being sought for the Annual Arts Awards, which is from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Fire Hall Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. The nomination deadline is Oct. 15. Info: novac.org.

• The African Children's Choir concert is at 7 p.m. today in Calvary Lutheran Church, 1405 S. Ninth St., Grand Forks. Admission is free, and donations are welcome after the concert. Info: (701) 772-4897.

• A reading by Joel Vig of "A Christmas Story" by Truman Capote, is at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in Fire Hall Theatre, Grand Forks. Vig is a Grand Forks native and Central and UND alum and his mother was a founding member of the Grand Forks Community Theatre. Discussion will be held afterward about his career in New York. Tickets are $25 and will benefit the Fire Hall Theatre. Info: ggfct.com.

• The second annual Women's Fall Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Crookston Inn, 2200 University Ave., Crookston. It is open to the public. Info: Facebook.

• A book signing by Drayton, N.D., author Ken Gardner is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Ferguson Books and More! in Grand Cities Mall. His sixth book of fiction is "Maggie: A Girl and Nine Other Stories." Info: (701) 454-3833.

• A recital featuring Drs. Royce Blackburn and Anne Christopherson, along with special guest Dr. Laura Lowen, will present a recital at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Hughes Fine Arts Center on the UND campus, 3350 Campus Road, Grand Forks. Info: arts-sciences.und.edu/music/.

• Auditions for "A Christmas Story" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Empire Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. They are casting children and adults ages 7 and older, and the shows will run Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 1-4. Info and audition instructions: www.empireartscenter.com/auditions.html

• Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple fame will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Loading Dock inside the UND Memorial Union. He is best known for his performances of "Smoke on the Water" while a member Deep Purple. He is also an uncle to UND student Rachel Thorstenson. Info: (701) 777-5529.

• Joel Vig's one-man show, "Truman Talks Tennessee," is at 2 p.m. Sunday in Central High School, Grand Forks. Tickets are $25 and will benefit the Fire Hall Theatre. Info: ggfct.com.

• The UND Wind Ensemble and University Band concert is at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens or $14 per family. Info: (701) 777-2815.

• The third annual Nonprofit Opportunity Fair is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the UND Memorial Room Ballroom on the UND campus. More than 40 nonprofit organizations will be displayed, and it is free and open to the public. Info: (701) 777-3741.

• The Break the Silence Rally to End Domestic Violence is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Forks Herald Community Room, downtown Grand Forks, and is hosted by the Community Violence Intervention Center. The art reception and dessert bar will be followed by a program at 6:45 p.m. with speakers and giving of the Peacemaker Award. An art piece by Kimberly Forness Wilson, signifying the pledge to end violence, will debut. Free and open to the public. Info: cviconline.org.

• The "Constellations" production by the Empire Theatre Company is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks. The show runs through Oct. 15 and again Oct. 20-22. For mature audiences. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students and military. Info: empireartscenter.com.

• "Maize: Mysteries of Ancient Grain Exhibit" is on display through Oct. 27 in the Grand Forks Public Library, Grand Forks. The exhibit is sponsored by the Paleontological Research Institution. Info: www.gflibrary.com.

• The River Walk Arts Gallery is open from 2 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is located in the River Cinema Mall at the north door entrance. Info: riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

• Doodle for Google submissions by students in grades K-12 are due Dec. 2. The theme is "What does the future look like? What I see for the future," and each doodle must incorporate the word Google. Info: www.google.com/doodles and click on Doodle 4 Google at the top of the site.

