"The Birth of a Nation": Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher in the antebellum South, orchestrates an uprising. Stars Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Mark Boone Jr. (2:00) (R)

"The Girl on the Train": A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life. Stars Haley Bennett, Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux. (1:52) (R)

"Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life": Imaginative quiet teenager Rafe Katchadorian is tired of his middle school's obsession with the rules at the expense of any and all creativity. Desperate to shake things up, Rafe and his best friends have come up with a plan: break every single rule in the school and let the students run wild. Stars Lauren Graham, Griffin Gluck, Rob Riggle. (1:32) (PG)

Returning

"Deepwater Horizon": A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded during April 2010 and created the worst oil spill in U.S. history. Stars Dylan O'Brien, Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson. (1:47) (R)

"Masterminds": A night guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Stars Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon. (1:34) (PG-13)

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children": When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that spans different worlds and times, he finds Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. But the mystery and danger deepen as he gets to know the residents and learns about their special powers. Stars Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson. (2:07) (PG-13)

"Queen of Katwe": A Ugandan girl sees her world rapidly change after being introduced to the game of chess. Stars Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong'o. (2:04) (PG)

"The Magnificent Seven": Seven gunmen in the old West gradually come together to help a poor village fight against savage thieves. Stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke. (2:12) (PG-13)

"Storks": Storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby. Stars Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer. (PG) (1:29)

"Blair Witch": After discovering a video showing what he believes to be his sister's experiences in the demonic woods of the Blair Witch, James and a group of friends head to the forest in search of his lost sibling. Stars: James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Corbin Reid. (R) (1:29)

"Bridget Jones's Baby": The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as she enters her 40s. Stars: Renee Zellweger, Gemma Jones, Jim Broadbent. (R) (2:02)

"Snowden": NSA employee Edward Snowden leaks thousands of classified documents to the press. Stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo. (R) (2:14)

"Sully": The story of Chesley Sullenberger, who became a hero after gliding his plane along the water in the Hudson River, saving all of the airplane flight's 155 crew and passengers. Stars: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney. (PG-13) (1:35)

"Don't Breathe": A group of friends breaks into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking they'll get away with the perfect heist. They're wrong. Stars Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. (R) (1:28)

"Suicide Squad": A secret government agency recruits imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black-ops missions in exchange for clemency. Stars: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie. (PG-13) (2:03)

"Bad Moms": When three overworked and underappreciated moms are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long-overdue freedom, fun and comedic self-indulgence. Stars: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell. (R) (1:41)

GF/EGF theaters

Carmike 10, Grand Forks: (701) 772-4719; carmike.com.

River Cinema 15, East Grand Forks: (218) 399-9000; moorefamilytheatres.com/ rivercinema15.

— Herald staff report