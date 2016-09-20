MOVIE LIST: 'The Magnificent Seven,' 'Storks,' 'Excind'

"The Magnificent Seven": Seven gunmen in the old West gradually come together to help a poor village fight against savage thieves. Stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke. (2:12) (PG-13)

"Storks": Storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby. Stars Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer. (PG) (1:29)

"Exscind": After reading a magazine article about a case of multiple murders 50 years ago, an excited paranormal group sets out to investigate the site where the serial killers lived and where the horrifying crimes occurred. Locally filmed and produced in North Dakota. Stars Dave Andrews, Louie Babcock, Philip Bumgardner. (1:20) (R)

Returning

"Blair Witch": After discovering a video showing what he believes to be his sister's experiences in the demonic woods of the Blair Witch, James and a group of friends head to the forest in search of his lost sibling. Stars: James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Corbin Reid. (R) (1:29)

"Bridget Jones's Baby": The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as she enters her 40s. Stars: Renee Zellweger, Gemma Jones, Jim Broadbent. (R) (2:02)

"Snowden": NSA employee Edward Snowden leaks thousands of classified documents to the press. Stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo. (R) (2:14)

"The Disappointments Room": A mother and her young son release unimaginable horrors from the attic of their rural dream home. Stars: Kate Beckinsale, Lucas Till, Michaela Conlin. (R) (1:32)

"Sully": The story of Chesley Sullenberger, who became a hero after gliding his plane along the water in the Hudson River, saving all of the airplane flight's 155 crew and passengers. Stars: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney. (PG-13) (1:35)

"The Wild Life": A daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be stranded on a tropical island. Stars: Matthias Schweighofer, Kaya Yanar, Ilka Bessin. (PG) (1:30)

"When the Bough Breaks": A surrogate mom for a couple becomes dangerously obsessed with the soon-to-be father. Stars: Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Romany Malco. (PG-13) (1:47)

"The Light Between Oceans": A lighthouse keeper and his wife living off the coast of Western Australia raise a baby they rescue from an adrift rowboat. Stars Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz, Florence Clery. (PG-13) (2:12)

"Don't Breathe": A group of friends breaks into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking they'll get away with the perfect heist. They're wrong. Stars Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. (R) (1:28)

"War Dogs": Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, who won a $300 million contract from the Pentagon to arm America's allies in Afghanistan. Stars: Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Steve Lantz. (R) (1:54)

"Kubo and the Two Strings": A young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past. Stars: Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson, Ralph Fiennes. (PG) (1:41)

"Sausage Party": A sausage strives to discover the truth about his existence. Stars: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill. (R) (1:29)

"Suicide Squad": A secret government agency recruits imprisoned supervillains to execute dangerous black-ops missions in exchange for clemency. Stars: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie. (PG-13) (2:03)

"Bad Moms": When three overworked and underappreciated moms are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long-overdue freedom, fun and comedic self-indulgence. Stars: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell. (R) (1:41)

"Jason Bourne": Jason Bourne, now remembering who he truly is, tries to uncover hidden truths about his past. Stars: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander. (PG-13) (2:03)

"Ghostbusters": Thirty years after the original film took the world by storm, Ghostbusters is back and fully rebooted for a new generation. Stars: Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones. (PG-13) (1:57)

"The Secret Life of Pets": A terrier named Max regularly invites his friends to hang out at his place while his owner is gone, but his quiet life is upended when said owner also takes in Duke, a stray mutt whom Max instantly dislikes. Stars: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart. (PG) (1:30)

"Pete's Dragon": The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend, Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, Oakes Fegley.(PG) (1:43)

"Hell or High Water": Movie tells the story of a young pastor loved and adored by the people around him. Things change for him when he has to confront a hidden truth about himself that could make or break him psychologically. Stars Dale Dickey, Ben Foster, Chris Pine. (1:42) (R)

GF/EGF theaters

Carmike 10, Grand Forks: (701) 772-4719; carmike.com.

River Cinema 15, East Grand Forks: (218) 399-9000; moorefamilytheatres.com/ rivercinema15.

— Herald staff report